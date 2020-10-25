The move reduces human interaction and putting emphasis on health and safety…

Ever find yourself rushing through the airport fumbling with your important documents while hoping you didn’t leave something behind? We’ve all experienced it… However, thanks to a new integrated biometric path at Dubai International Airport (DXB) by Emirates Airline, you will be able to get through the airport faster and without standing in any queues.

And it couldn’t have been introduced at a better time, too. The airline will use utilise the latest biometric technology which includes a mix of facial and iris recognition which allow for a hygienic contactless travel journey, reducing human interaction and putting emphasis on health and safety.

The technology will allow for Emirates passengers to check-in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates Lounge, and board flights, by simply strolling through the airport, stress-free.

The system is available to both passengers travelling from Dubai and transit passengers and at the moment, are currently installed at select First, Business and Economy Class check-in desks in Terminal 3 at DXB; immigration gates including a ‘Smart Tunnel’; Emirates’ premium lounge entrance at concourse B and select boarding gates.

Haven’t heard of the ‘Smart Tunnel’? Instead of waiting in a long queue for passport control, passengers can simply walk through a tunnel and be cleared by immigration authorities without human intervention or the need for a physical passport stamp.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said, ‘We have always focused on providing a great customer experience at any touchpoint and now it is more vital than before to make use of technology and implement products and introduce processes that focuses not only on fast-tracking customers but more importantly on health and safety during their travel journey.’

A number of initiatives have been introduced by Emirates to provide a ‘smart contactless journey’. In the past month alone, the airline has introduced services including self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at DXB for a smoother airport experience.

Passengers will receive complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes and Emirates will also offer free Covid-19 medical cover for all customers.

In addition to this, the utmost importance is being placed on ensuring the safety of airport staff and passengers including protective plexiglass at check-in and immigration counters, thermal and temperature screening, social distancing markers and increased levels of sanitisation.

Images: Emirates Airline