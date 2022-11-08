The show follows a group of realtors working at a high-end property agency…

If you’re a fan of Selling Sunset and/or The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes, then this compelling new reality show based in Dubai has your name on it.

The producers behind reality shows TLC’s Olivia and Alex: Happily Ever After and BBC1’s My Big Beautiful Wedding Dress, Angel Eye Media, will work with British TV Channel 4 to bring viewers an insight into the glitz, glamour, and gossip of Dubai’s real estate industry with new reality show, Made in Dubai.

Made in Dubai will delve into the city’s ultra-luxury and highly-competitive real estate industry. In other words: we can expect plenty of office drama as the battle to secure life-changing amounts of commission.

The six-hour series will follow the efforts of a number of Betterhomes agents as they “make their dream a reality while giving us a sneak peek through the doors of some of the most amazing homes you’ll ever see.”

Can we relate? Probably not, but nothing beats a peak inside the breathtaking homes of the rich and famous and getting caught up in all the crazy drama. Right?

Betterhomes has over 35 years’ experience selling the luxe life to Dubai residents. Working with Channel 4 and Angel Eye Media, Richard Waind, the Group Managing Director at Betterhomes, is looking forward to “showing the world what Dubai has to offer.”

2022 has been a record-breaking year for Dubai real estate: the most expensive mansion selling on the Palm Jumeirah for a whopping Dhs280 million, the most expensive piece of land was bought on Jumeira Bay Island for Dhs70 million, the most expensive penthouse in One at Palm Jumeirah sold for Dhs85 million, and a three-bedroom unit at the Bulgari Resort and Residences sold for Dhs12,624 per square foot – the highest recorded price per square foot in the history of Dubai.

A release date is yet to be announced, stay tuned for updates.

Images: Unsplash