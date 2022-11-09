The beloved Dubai restaurant is bringing its Mexican-inspired magic to the capital…

Abu Dhabi’s food scene is heating up. Adding to the already impressive mix of international heavyweights and homegrown culinary creations, popular Dubai hotspot La Mezcaleria is set to open on Yas Island, we’ve learned.

And you won’t have long to wait to sample the delights of this Beirut-born, Mexican-inspired, Dubai-loved restaurant, as it’s gearing up to welcome guests right in time for the Grand Prix next week. La Mezcaleria will open on Friday November 18 at Yas Marina, replacing colourful bar Casa De Cuba on the corner of the waterfront promenade.

The new Yas Island restaurant is the latest Abu Dhabi venue from Addmind Hospitality, who also count neighbouring Iris Yas Island in their portfolio, as well as the capital’s super club, White.

Although we’re not sure what La Mezcaleria Yas Island will look like, if its counterparts in Dubai’s JBR and Business Bay are anything to go by, we’re expecting Instagrammable interiors, a menu of Mexican and Latin American sharing plates and a rotation of top DJs spinning all the best tunes. Of course, the venue will boast some pretty impressive views of the array of super yachts at Yas Marina.

Initially, La Mezcaleria Yas Island will be a pop up, but stay tuned, as it may become a permanent fixture on the island’s drinking and dining scene.

If you’re heading to Yas for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there will be no shortage of impressive foodie pop-ups to check out. On the Yas Marina Circuit rooftop at Luna Lounge, CE LA VI will takeover with its master mixology and pan-Asian dishes; Slotting very nicely into the Deck at Nine dining ensemble, is Opa — one of Dubai’s most popular Greek tavernas; and Bagatelle Dubai will be making its way over to Yas Marina Circuit to take over the Stars N’ Bars terrace deck once again, promising visitors an extravagant affair to celebrate Race Weekend in style.

La Mezcaleria, Yas Marina, Yas Island, opens November 17. @lamezcaleriayasisland