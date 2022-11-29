It’s the city’s favourite arts and culture festival…

Quoz Arts Fest returns for its tenth edition next year on Saturday, January 28 and 29, 2023 at Alserkal Avenue. For its milestone event, the popular festival is bringing a diverse line-up of music, art, contemporary dance and performing arts to Dubai so it’s one you don’t want to miss.

Bu Kolthoum and Saint Levant are headlining the event and they are just one of the top reasons you will want to snap up tickets for the event. The two musicians are currently rising in popularity, paving the way for Arab music in the global sphere.

A weekend filled with music, art, culture and love…

Saint Levant, aka Marwan Abdelhamid, is regarded as an Arab diaspora breakout star. He is a Palestinian, French, and Algerian musician who was born in Jerusalem and now calls Los Angeles home. He draws inspiration from important Arab intellectuals for his music, which combines French, Arabic, and English. Saint Levant will be performing on Saturday, January 28.

Alongside Saint Levant is Bu Kolthoum, aka Mohammed Mouneer, who is known for his soulful and funky flare. As a songwriter, rapper and singer, this Syrian artist uses his music as an outlet to share his deeply personal experiences of injustice, loss and struggle. Bu Kolthoum will be performing on Sunday 29, 2023.

Since its formation in 2012, Quoz Art’s Fest fuses art, food, live music, performances and educational activations coverage. This festival acts as a platform for local and emerging artist to showcase their works as well as for individuals to engage with creative works and powerful performances, talks and installations.

Music lovers can also get involved with Quoz Encore, which is a collaboration between Quoz Arts Fest by Alserkal and The Fridge, where UAE’s emerging talents can perform. Visitors can expect seven music acts including Seaside Fells and Lama.

All ticket proceeds from Quoz Arts Fest will go towards helping support local and regional talent. Tickets are free for those under 18 and above 60 with registration, with early bird tickets for the weekend costing Dhs30. Purchase your tickets here.

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal, Al Quoz Dubai, Jan 28 and 29, 2023, ticket prices start from Dhs30, @quozartsfest

Images: Supplied