The UAE announced a public holiday for National Day this week as it is marking Commemoration Day and its 51st National Day. The holiday runs from Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3.

In order for everyone to celebrate the public holiday, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced revised service timings to its paid parking zones as well as public transportation services during the next public holiday.

Free parking

RTA has announced that all public parking will be free of charge from Thursday, December 1 to December 3, 2022. This, however, does not apply to multi-storey parking,

The fees will be reactivated on Monday, December 5.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro: From Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3 the Red Line and Green Line stations of the Dubai Metro will run from 5am to 1am (the following day).

On Sunday, December 4, both the Red Line and Green Line will run from 8am to 12am (midnight).

Dubai Tram: From Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3, 2022 the Dubai Tram will run from 6am to 1am (the following day). On Sunday, December 4 it will run from 9am to 1am (the following day).

Dubai Bus: From Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, RTA buses will run from 6am to 1am the following day. RTA also confirmed that Metro feeder bus services will coincide with the first and last metro timing.

For intercity bus routes, water bus, abra, Dubai Ferry and water taxis timings over the UAE National Day holidays, visit this link here.

RTA Centres

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. Services will resume on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Headquarters will continue as usual.

Images: RTA