Be quick, it’s only in town for five days…

What happens when two Abu Dhabi greats collab? An Instagrammable pop-up of epic proportions.

With Abu Dhabi Culinary in full swing, and Abu Dhabi Art kicking off today, Wednesday November 16, the culinary and creative worlds collide to present a spectacular Salt Camp. The cult burger brand Salt is renowned for its photo-friendly, colourful camps and of course, incredible burgers, and it’s brought landed in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

The pop-up opens today, and runs for the five days of Abu Dhabi Art at Manarat Al Saadiyat. From Wednesday November 16 to Sunday November 20, it will welcome guests from 10am to midnight each day.

Aesthetically, it’s an Instagrammers dream, and if you’ve ever wondered what a pink desert may look like, then wonder know more. Endless shades of cerise take the Barbiecore trend to the next level: flamingo-hued sand, bubblegum cushions, a canopy of magenta shade a lounge area – every shade of pink has been incorporated into this pop-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A L T C A M P (@findsaltcamp)

As well as adding fuel to the fire of your Insta feed, you can fuel up on Salt favourites including their signature burgers, fries and softies. There’s also a breakfast menu with truffle scrambled egg and smashed avo croissants available for early campers.

A pizza Public

Also making its first appearance in the capital within Manarat Al Saadiyat is Public, a must-try Italian American by way of Riyadh and Dubai. Order wheels of cheesy pasta, pick up pizzas straight from the oven and even make a wish in the Public fountain at this little slice of Italy in Abu Dhabi.

Salt Camp, Manarat Al Saadiyat Garden, Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Nov 16 to 20, 10am to midnight daily. @findsaltcamp