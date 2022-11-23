What's On this weekend: Diplo, French Montana, Giggs and more

You might need somebody to lean on with this incredible line up…

This weekend there are some superb artists headlining clubs and parties in Dubai. Whether you love a bit of Amapiano, or you’re more into rap – there is guaranteed to be an artist for you to see in Dubai this weekend.

Wednesday, November 23

Master KG

This South African Amapiano DJ took the world by storm with his sensational vibes and tracks we all know and love. His songs have created viral dances and were a legendary movement during Covid-19 that propelled the genre into mainstream music. Master KG will perform at 1Oak for one night only on November 23.

1Oak, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Wed Nov 23 from 11pm. Tel: (0)52 881 8888 1oak-dubai.com, @1oakdxbofficial

Thursday, November 24

Giggs

A legend among men, Giggs has us on Lock Doh. He is back in Dubai for another incredible evening of his best tracks. His latest track was released last week and is called Dog Mout but rest assured he will be performing this among other incredible hits like Linguo, Peligro, and Debonair.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Thu Nov 24, ladies free entry until 11.30pm, general admission Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Tion Wayne

Thursday is the day for grime. If you’re unfamiliar with his music, he has worked with some fantastic artists such as Aitch, Stormzy and Central Cee (who will be here for Sole DXB.) Tion Wayne will be performing at Pure White, the pop-up within the BudX FIFA Fan Festival. There will be a ladies’ night as well from 9pm to 1am.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour BudX FIFA Fan Festival. Thu Nov 24. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Friday, November 25

Diplo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHITE Beach (@whitebeach)

Yet another legend is here this weekend and will be performing at White Beach for the second edition of Sanctuary. The Grammy Award-winning DJ is headed for the beach and guests are encouraged to sink their toes in the sand while listening to tracks like Cold Water, Lean On, and Where Are Ü Now.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri Nov 25 from 5pm, general admission Dhs150, at the door, day beds and VIP access available here. Tel: (0)54 582 2778 @whitebeach

French Montana

We’ve said before and we’ll say it again, French Montana is Unforgettable. If you agree, head down to see him at Pure White this weekend. If you are not familiar with the rapper he has recently released a new track Yes I Do and Fenty.

Pure White, pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour BudX FIFA Fan Festival. Fri Nov 25 Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Alec Monopoly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 88 Terrace (@88terrace)

Catch international DJ and street artist Alec Monopoly at 88 Terrace this weekend. He has worked all over the world and has been covered by the likes of The Rolling Stones and is recognisable for his signature Mr Monopoly mascot and cartoonish, colourful style. The evening will be a mixture of incredible house music and art.

88 Terrace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, bookings only, minimum spend Dhs2,000 per table, Tel: (0)56 881 6888, 88terrace.com @88terrace

Saturday, November 26

Jax Jones

This will be the third and final instalment of ‘Wanderlust Goes Underground’ and they are signing off with a bang with the one and only, Jax Jones. He has worked on some stellar tracks such as i miss u, Where Did You Go? and I Got U. This will be the final underground brunch so if you haven’t been, we highly recommend getting your tickets ASAP.

Wanderlust Goes Underground, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm Nov 26, from Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, tickets are available here.

Yung Bleu

An American rapper who has worked with the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne and Zayn. He has recently released a new album called Tantra but is best-known for his track You’re Mines Still.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Sat Nov 26, general admission Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Images: Social and supplied