May your weekend be on Pointe…

Everyone loves fireworks in Dubai and there is a line-up of sparkles upcoming for UAE National Day. However, if you can’t wait, you’re in luck as you can soak in the glittering show this weekend.

On Saturday, November 19, The Pointe on Palm Jumeriah is celebrating by lighting up the skies with a spectacular firework display at 9pm. The occasion? To celebrate the launch of three new classical fountain shows.

This means, yes you will get not one, but two treats for the eyes this weekend.

The fountains will sway to the musical hits of The Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the cast of The Phantom of the Opera Motion Picture, Pavarotti Rigoletto and O Fortuna from Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana.

Remember, the Palm Fountain is the official Guinness World Records holder for the world’s largest fountain. This means it’s even bigger than the beloved fountains at The Dubai Mall. It snapped up the record back in October 2020.

The first show with the new music will begin at 9pm (with the firework display). There will be a short break between each show but that’s the best excuse to stay at the waterfront destination for longer.

Make it a dinner and a show…

Head to one of the line-up of restaurants available from Arabic to Uzbek, American, Italian and more.

Pick a table with fountain views and soak in the weather and enjoy the show. Do make a reservation in advance though.

Upcoming fireworks…

If you want more glittering action, there are plenty of fireworks in Dubai to see in December. It starts with National Day and of course, we can expect plenty of celebratory fireworks over New Year’s.

We will keep you informed of more shimmering sky-high events as and when they are announced.

Images: Supplied by Nakheel