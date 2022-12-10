Ring in the New Year with style: toes in the sand, drink in hand and front row views to epic fireworks displays…

New Year is fast approaching, and if a beautiful beachfront setting is high on your agenda, these are the spots to know about. But as well as toes in the sand and a drink in hand, celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dubai at these haute hangouts also means incredible views of the fireworks.

Here’s 10 chic beachfront spots to watch the NYE fireworks in Dubai.

The Beach House

The multi-award-winning restaurant at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is a family-friendly spot to ring in the New Year in an alfresco setting with firework views. Fill your boots from the international buffet with live stations and a seafood bar, and grab a drink from the open bar and enjoy the festivities at The Beach House.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, 8pm to 2am, Dhs1,600 with soft drinks, Dhs2,100 with sparkling, Dhs1,200 for children/teenagers aged five to 20. Tel: (04) 567 8999. @anantaradubai

February 30

On the shores of Palm West Beach, February 30 may be the date that never was, but December 31 is one date that’s definitely one for the books. This award-winning beach bar has a minimum spend of Dhs1,500 on New Year’s Eve, of which Dhs350 is redeemed against a set menu of sharing plates, and the remaining Dhs1,150 can be redeemed against drinks. Expect a live DJ to have you dancing the night away, and front row views of the Palm West Beach and Bluewaters’ fireworks.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 9pm to 2am, Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 244 7200, @february30dubai

Kyma Beach

Say kalimera to 2023 at chic new spot Kyma Beach on Palm West Beach with an authentic Greek New Year’s Eve celebration. The all-inclusive package starts from 8pm, with a menu featuring a range of classics from dips and beef tartare to orzo lobster, paired with a selection of drinks and brilliant views of Palm West Beach’s fireworks. Over 21s only.

Palm West Beach Dubai UAE, from 8pm, Dhs2,500 per person with select drinks. Tel: (0)4 666 5999 @kymabeach

Laguna Beach Taverna

On the golden shores of Sofitel Dubai The Palm, a chic celebration awaits at the pretty Laguna Beach Taverna. This magnifique beachfront venue offers mesmerizing views of the shimmering Palm Jumeirah skyline and the incredible array of fireworks that will illuminate the skies at midnight. For Dhs3,500 for adults and Dhs1,750 for teens aged 12 to 20, you’ll get a luxurious buffet of freshly caught seafood, sushi, oysters, gourmet salads and foie gras cooked right before your eyes, paired with free-flowing drinks, including Champagne. An award-winning DJ will be spinning upbeat music late into the evening, while show dancers and other roaming artists will be performing around the tables.

Laguna Beach Taverna, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, 7pm to 3am, Dhs3,500 adults, Dhs1,750 teens. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Piatti

Celebrate NYE in the most luxe setting as guests are transported to the southern Italian Coast at the chic seaside restaurant, Piatti. With an option to book indoors, outdoors or the rooftop lounge, Piatti is offering a set menu while grooving to signature playlists from the resident DJ. When the clock strikes twelve, diners will be able to admire the firework views across the Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Dhs2,200 (indoors), Dhs2,700 (outdoors), Dhs2,000 minimum spend (Kalian rooftop lounge), half price for children under 12 years,. Tel: (04) 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

SAN Beach

Step into 2023 with high spirits dancing to the music waves of SĀN Beach’s resident DJs, along with a percussionist and saxophonist, and a skyful of fireworks. The beach restaurant has a variety of packages to choose from, starting from Dhs500 minimum spend per person for indoor dining all the way to Dhs2500 minimum spend for dining on the beach.

San Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Dhs500 indoors, Dhs1,000 terrace, Dhs1,500 dining by the pool, Dhs2,500 dining on the beach. Tel:(0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com

Shimmers

Following a welcome reception at the Jumeirah Mina A’Salam lagoon, step into a ‘beach chic’ themed gala dinner. The award-winning venue serves a festive set menu complete with free-flowing bubbly and an open bar. Offering stunning views of the fireworks, the 10-piece band and DJ sets the tempo for the night ahead.

Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, from 7pm, Dhs6,750 for adults, Dhs3,375 for children four to 11 years. jumeirah.com/festive

Tamoka

Transport to the Antillean islands and enjoy a special five-course sharing set menu alongside raw bar experiences with unlimited oysters, seafood and caviar. The night promises live entertainment and one of the best views of the JBR and Palm fireworks on the beaches of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. Just keen to drink and dance? Book in for the Caña beach party with DJs and fire dancers from 10am to 2am.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, 8pm to midnight, Dhs2,750 (Tamoka dining experience); 10pm to 2am, Dhs900 (Caña by Tamoka beach party); Dhs3,250 for the combo package. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai

Verde Beach

Opening just in time for New Year’s Eve is Verde Beach, on the sandy shorefront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The famed St Tropez beach club promises an electric atmosphere, live DJs, a fire show and some of the best views of the Burj Al Arab fireworks on New Year’s Eve. There’s options to book either in the restaurant or at the beach club, and enjoy the flavours of executive chef Julien Thibault’s Mediterranean menu. Prices start from Dhs5,000, of which half is redeemable on food and the other half on drinks.

Verde Beach Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 8.30pm to late, from Dhs5,000. Tel: (054) 582 0228. verdebeach-dubai.com

Ula

Bringing a rustic beachfront vibe to the shores of Dukes The Palm is oh-so-pretty Ula. On New Year’s Eve, celebrate in style with sand between your toes as you enjoy a selection of Ula’s most exquisite dishes and free flow drinks. Prices start from Dhs1,500 for a set menu with unlimited drinks, and you’ll get to enjoy the fireworks across JBR and Bluewaters as the clock strikes twelve.

Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to midnight, Dhs1,200 with soft drinks, Dhs1,500 with premium drinks, Dhs1,700 with platinum drinks. Tel: (052) 881 5132. uladubai.com