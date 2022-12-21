Goodbye 2022…Hello, 2023…

On the last day of December, year after year Dubai treats us to a number of fireworks to bring in the new year. It is one of the best ways to celebrate and if you’re planning a spot to go and watch the glittering show, this round-up will help.

Here are all the fireworks in Dubai to celebrate NYE

Burj Khalifa

Year after year, Burj Khalifa impresses us with beautiful fireworks and this time it’s going all out and will be showcasing a record-breaking laser and firework show to bring in the new year. Onlookers can expect a spectacular laser and firework show where the iconic structure will be completely illuminated, lighting up the night sky. The laser show will be joined by the annual fireworks display and a mesmerizing and synchronised performance by the Dubai Fountains – an integral part of the UAE’s New Years’ celebrations. Make reservations at one of these top restaurants to watch the show in all its glory.

@burjkhalifa

Al Seef

Want to pair your celebrations with the old-world charm of Dubai? Head to Dubai’s heritage district of Al Seef located by the beautiful Dubai Creek. You can soak in the show from one of the waterfront restaurants including ILA, Skafos and more.

@alseefdubai

Atlantis, The Palm

There are many reasons why you would want to celebrate your NYE at this hotel on The Palm. Besides tucking into one of the very many restaurants and enjoying a night of music by pop artist Kylie Minogue, there will also be a pretty firework display.

@atlantisthepalm

Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare

Both Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare are hosting their own firework show over NYE which you can enjoy from one of the very popular dining establishments. Some great options include February 30, Jones the Grocer, and Koko Bay at Palm West Beach; and Rumba, The Tap House and Myrra at Club Vista Mare.

@palmwestbeach and @clubvmare

BONUS: The Pointe

The Pointe is always a buzzing place to visit and this same rings true over NYE. Visitors will be able to catch the fireworks at Atlantis, the Palm; Palm West Beach and Club Vista Mare, plus be treated to the cool fountain show, live entertainment and plenty of dining options.

@thepointepalm

The Beach opposite JBR

Head to The Beach and watch as fireworks light up the skies with your toes in the sand or at one of the very many restaurants at JBR or Pavilion at The Beach. You can also catch the show aboard a marine taxi – which you need to board from Marina Mall Station.

@thebeachdubai

Bluewaters Dubai

Love drone shows? Head to Bluewaters Dubai where you can catch one of the many shows (from 8pm to 1am) and when the clock strikes 12, you will also be treated to a dazzling firework show to bring in 2023.

@bluewatersdubai

Dubai Festival City Mall

There are plenty of ways to have a fun time at Dubai Festival City Mall this NYE. You can shop at the mall, check out the cool outdoor market – Vibes by The Bay, sit on the edge of your seat as you watch the stunning water show Fontana, and be wowed by the cool IMAGINE water and laser show. On NYE, you will also be treated to a glittering five-minute firework show to bring in 2023.

@dubaifestivalcitymall

Global Village

Everyone’s favourite Global Village is hosting not just one, but seven firework displays. It kicks off at 8pm at the Main Stage – which coincides with midnight in the Philippines. After this, the fireworks take place at 9pm, 10pm, 10.30pm, 11pm, 12am and 1am. Each dazzling display will have its own dedicated countdown. On the big day, gates open at 4pm and Global Village will remain open until 2am.

@globalvillageuae

Do note, this article will be updated when we get confirmation on additional fireworks taking place in Dubai, so be sure to bookmark it.

Images: Supplied / Archive