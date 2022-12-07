Starting 2023 with a bang…

Preperations for New Year’s Eve parties are in full swing across the capital, and it wouldn’t be a UAE celebration without a little “whizz, boom, ahhhh”.

These are the confirmed location for midnight firework displays in the emirate of Abu Dhabi…

Abu Dhabi Corniche

The OG of sky-TNT shows in Abu Dhabi. This classic spot for catching the capital’s most prolific display of pyro-projectiles offers visibility for a stretch of eight kilometres along the waterfront. There’s also an A-List line up of restaurants, bars, cafes and park pews to make those “aahs” and “oohs” in.

South Plaza, Al Maryah Island

Be the first to capture the beauty of the fireworks under Abu Dhabi’s skyscraper at midnight this New Year’s Eve while enjoying a lovely dinner at #AlMaryahIsland! استقبلوا العام الجديد مع عروض ألعاب نارية مذهلة في سماء أبو ظبي في #جزيرة_الماريه انضموا لنا في احتفالات رأس السنة! pic.twitter.com/sO7hwY9XJW — Al Maryah Island (@AlMaryahIsland) December 16, 2022

Another old faithful when it comes to fluorescent geysers of radiant colour — Al Maryah Island will be turning on the waterfront whizz-bang taps for a world-class display with canon-burst sounds echoing through the island’s canyon of towers. There are also some truly outstanding bars and restaurants on Al Maryah Island from which to sit and enjoy the show from. Including one recent recipient of a Michelin Star, we’re looking at you 99 Sushi.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

Following the epic display of pyrotechnical pageantry for National Day, Abu Dhabi’s premiere new waterfront entertainment district will be lighting up the skies once more for NYE. There’s a full night of entertainment on the cards, and the Waterfront’s cafes, bars, and restaurants provide the perfect perch for all the sky-pyro stuff.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba

Zayed Festival hosts weekly firework displays, but for special occasions — the audacity dial gets cranked up to 11. In fact on New Year’s, there’s usually a record-breaking attempt of some kind, with a sprinkling of drone activity. The event will coreographed backing from the grand dancing fountain. Entrance to the festival is ticketed (Dhs5).

Unconfirmed locations

Saadiyat Island

This location is currently unconfirmed but has in the past hosted a stirring study shoreline show. This desert island display can be observed from multiple viewing areas across the island. Expect kaleidoscopic skies, bursting with fractal colours, rugged dune-hemmed beaches and all those Auld Lang feels.

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Unconfirmed but likely. This free, family-friendly affair usually offers comfortable seating to catch the awe-inspiring majesty of this Garden City spectacular.

Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra

Unconfirmed but likely. Al Dhafra is home to some pretty cinematic landscapes, but the dunes will be given an extra neon glow this NYE with a dizzying fireworks display bursting high above the desert.

Images: Provided