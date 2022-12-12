… and it comes from the Tashas Group!

Prepare to say hello to Bungalo 34 by tashas, a beautiful new beachfront restaurant opening soon at Nikki Beach Resort. A brand new concept from the Tashas Group, Bungalo 34 by tashas is a casual beachside concept where you can relax with your toes in the sand, wear what you want, stay as long as you want, and be as sociable as you want. This chic, come-as-you-are concept will open for guests to enjoy a long leisurely breakfast, lunch, or dinner, with impeccable food and drinks.

Replacing Key West in the iconic beachfront resort, the setting is expectedly chic with unobstructed seaside views through its unique and secluded location on Pearl Jumeira.

Promising a place “where effortless style meets casual beachside bliss”, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with classic seafood dishes and Mediterranean influence.

The team behind Flamingo Rooms, Avli by Tashas, and Tashas Café can so far do no wrong, which is why we are thrilled to hear of Bungalo 34’s impending opening. While we’re yet to find out an exact date, stay tuned for more announcements. See you at the beach?

Bungalo 34 by tashas, Pearl Jumeirah Island, Dubai. Opening soon. @bungalo34 / bungalo34.com

Images: Social