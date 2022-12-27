This is your last chance for some festive cheer…

Christmas may be done and dusted, but there’s still ways to feel festive if you’re looking to squeeze some holiday themed fun out of the final few days of the year.

Here are 3 Christmas markets in Dubai you can still visit even after Christmas.

Winter Garden at Habtoor City

When: Tues November 1 to Sat December 31

Kick off your Christmas celebrations with Habtoor Palace’s annual Winter Garden. Expect pop-up shops and a whole host of activities the family can enjoy, paired with entertainment, fun attractions and more. you will not go home hungry, with a large variety of dining options to keep you fueled through the festivities. Shawarma Vibes, Aloha Dubai and Sauce Diner, are all on-hand to satisfy all your cravings. It’s pet-friendly, but no alcohol will be served this year.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, Dubai open November 1 to December 31, daily from 4pm to midnight. @wintergardendubai

Winter City at Expo City

When: Wed November 23 to Sun January 8 2023

From the end of November to January 2023 the Mobility District, Surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai will transform into a magical winter wonderland, which will be lined with traditional, chalet-styled Christmas markets, pine trees, as well as fun fairground games and a letter-to-Santa station. It will all begin with a dazzling ceremony on Friday, December 9 – the official kick-off of the Winter City – where a spectacular 16-metre tree will be lit up. It will also feature the second edition of Expo 2020’s Mrs Claus Christmas show, which will take place from December 20 to 29.

Expo City, November 23 to January 8, expocity.com

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

When: Thursday December 15 to Friday December 30

One of the most iconic Christmas celebrations returns this December. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes. Fuel up on traditional festive food, a North Pole train ride and snap up the chance to ride the Abra with Santa. This is one of the most loved Christmas markets in Dubai, make sure you stop by…

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dec 16 to 30 Sun to Wed 3pm till late, Thur to Sat 12pm till late. jumeirah.com

Images: Social