British comedian, Russell Kane will return to Dubai for an intimate headline show at Theatre by QE2 next year. The show will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Russell Kane performed last year in September 2021 at a sold-out headline show at the Dubai Opera, so if you missed him the last time he performed, make sure you nab tickets for this show.

Tickets are set to go live today December 14, at midday here. Do note, they are limited for this intimate show so don’t wait around. Prices start from Dhs150.

Kane was the first ever comedian to bag two of the most prestigious awards in comedy in the same year, for the same show. He won the Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Award (previously, the Perrier Award) and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award. In 2020, the UK’s The Guardian also ranked him as the number one comedy performance for his ‘nuclear-energy’ belly laughs.

The comedian also has two podcasts. Evil Genius follows Kane as he dissects the way we see heroes and villains throughout history, and his second podcast, Man Baggage, features Kane and his celebrity panel as they unpack the emotional baggage that men carry and avoid throughout their lives.

He has also been featured on a plethora of different British TV shows such as Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Apprentice: You’re Fired. Kane is also a regular on the daily talk show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Laughter is the best medicine

January is the month of funny, as there are two other fantastic comedians who will be heading to the capital. Kevin Bridges and Jimmy Carr will both be performing at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Jimmy Carr will be bringing his show Terribly Funny 2.0 to us on Saturday, January 7 2023. While, Kevin Bridges performs on Saturday, January 21 2023, with his tour Overdue Catch-Up.

Russell Kane at the QE2, January 6 2023, Dhs150. ticketmaster.ae