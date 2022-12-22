Sponsored: Get ready for a Bavarian Christmas…

Ernst Biergarten is locally renowned for its epic Oktoberfest celebrations, and as one of the city’s favourite places to unwind with a beer. Luckily, it also knows how to throw an amazing festive bash, hosting both a special Christmas Market and a Bavarian New Year’s Eve party with a band flown in all the way from Munich.

Christmas Market

Grab your loved ones and enjoy the festive spirit at this instagrammable Christmas market which will be running until Wednesday December 28. Located on Ernst’s large outdoor terrace, guests will be able to explore European delights under a blanket of magical twinkly fairy lights. Dive into fresh stroop waffles by Stroopking and gingerbread men or warming glühwein and delicious hot chocolate. For anyone who can’t get enough of all the flavours of the holiday season, there will be a unique German feast available, adding a Bavarian flair to holiday season. This can be enjoyed until Monday December 26 for Dhs300.

New Year’s Eve

If your on the lookout for an iconic New Year’s bash, then look no further. Guests will be immersed in all things Bavarian, with a specially curated menu offering all the trimmings, free-flowing beverages and a five-piece band from Munich. From 9pm till late, you and your loved ones can sing along to your favourite pop-songs, before watching the gorgeous firework show on Ernst’s terrace; which has prime viewing of the Burj Khalifa. Join the festivities for Dhs650 with mocktails and soft drinks, Dhs750 for mulled wine, cocktails and house beverages. Or opt for the Champagne package which also includes draught beer, cocktails and house beverages for Dhs850.

Ernst Biergarten, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Trade Centre St, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

