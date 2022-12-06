Mother of the Nation festival will be home to some of the most instagramable cakes in the world…

Calling all cake lovers, Peggy Porschen is coming to the capital. While it’s sadly not permanent (yet), the iconic London bakery will be hosting a pop-up at Mother of The Nation Festival from Friday December 9 to Sunday December 18 in Abu Dhabi. This won’t be the first time the ultra-Instagrammable cakes have travelled to the Middle East, but this will be the first time the UAE has seen a Peggy Porschen pop-up, with the brand’s beautiful bakes showcased on Abu Dhabi’s corniche for the beloved festival.

Best known for their gorgeous pink cafes throughout London, you might have seen Peggy Porschen’s picture perfect treats whilst you were scrolling your Instagram feed. Her seasonally decorated cafe’s are home to delicately hand crafted cupcakes and and beautifully tiered cakes, as well as some of the world’s best window displays.

Some of her indulgent classics include the the floral Victoria sponge, a dark chocolate truffle cake or a lemon raspberry and rose cake. Peggy’s cakes are not to be missed; if you’re craving a sweet treat or just looking to get that perfect Insta snap, head down to Peggy Porschen’s pop up at MOTN this December.

More about Mother of The Nation

Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN) is returning to Abu Dhabi’s Corniche this December and, after a huge event last year, we’re expecting big things for the 2022 edition. If you’re unfamiliar, the festival celebrates the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. The festivities are expansive, with the grounds occupying a huge swathe of seafront Corniche leisure space.

Alongside the many attractions MOTN is a major hot spot for all foodies. Their food hub will offer a fusion of cult brands that will be curating delicious twists on street food hitters. Outlets like The Knot Churro, Whipped London, and Patty & Bun are amongst those that are locked in, with more pop-ups yet to be announced.

Abu Dhabi Corniche, December 9 to 18, priced from Dhs30 (access to certain attractions is also chargeable). ticketmaster.ae

Images: Social