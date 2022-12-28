A stunning new addition to Palm West Beach…

The expectation on Kyma is especially high. Not only is it location on arguably the most sought-after strip of sand in the city, Palm West Beach; but it’s also the latest opening from Rikas Group, who made Dubai Creek one of the dreamiest locations for a beach day when they opened Twiggy by La Cantine in January 2021. Found close to instant-hit neighbours February 30 and Surf Club, Kyma stands out from its fellow residents by surrounding itself almost entirely with lush plants. Verdant bushes, towering Palm trees and tall grasses encase the earthy stone structure of the beach club. It’s like stepping into an exclusive hideaway when you make your way inside.

Kyma’s Grecian inspiration is everywhere, and thanks to the abundance of plants it has a gorgeous island-getaway aesthetic. At the centre, an inviting infinity pool is surrounded by plush sun loungers, each shaded by macrame parasols that dapple, but don’t block the sun. It might sound unusual, but a special mention should be given to the imported sand – soft and sugary, it adds to the instant escapism. In fact, as we settle into a lounger by the poolside, the perfectly framed Dubai Marina skyline backdrop is the only reminder that we’ve not left the shores of the UAE. At the poolside, melodic house tunes are atmospheric but not overbearing, and in the balmy midday heat, we refresh with dips in the temperature-controlled water, cold flannels that are handed to guests at regular intervals, and fresh coconuts (Dhs45).

Although a more concise menu of modern Greek eats is available to order to your lounger, we don’t want to miss out on the extensive menu designed by chef Gilles Bousquet, so move to the alfresco restaurant for lunch. We’re instantly glad we did, as we peruse the extensive list of crudo and ceviches, hot starters, salads, pastas and grills.

Sharing starters arrive as they’re ready, something we don’t mind – but isn’t always popular. The crispy zucchini (Dhs56) is so lightly battered and fried that it almost melts in our mouth and we delight in every mouthful. The perfect parcels of feta in fylo (Dhs89) are another delicious hit: cheesy, crispy and drizzled with just the right amount of sweet honey. The sea bream carpaccio (Dhs72) is a narrow favourite, each sliver topped with a truffle vinaigrette. For our main, we opt to share a lobster pasta (Dhs425 for two), which arrives as a generous bowl of al dente pasta, swirled in a tomato and capsicum sauce, and while we might not be able to finish it all, we ensure we pick out all of the chunks of fresh lobster so as not to miss a mouthful. The lamb chops (Dhs240) arrive piping hot from the charcoal grill, simply served with a light oregano seasoning and roasted tomatoes, and we’re glad we order a side of hand cut fries (Dhs45).

This is elevated beachside dining that goes far beyond a menu of typical beach club eats and the stunning setting makes it hard to tear ourselves away as the sun begins to set.

Verdict: A strong contender for Dubai’s best new beach club.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, daily, 10am to sunset pool, 12pm to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 666 5999, kymabeach.ae