Those celebrating in DIFC or the Burj Khalifa area may be affected…

Heading to see the record-breaking Burj Khalifa fireworks this New Year’s Eve? The Roads and Transport Authority have released a video on Twitter with the full traffic plan including all the road closures and extended metro timings to ensure the city is well-prepared for the celebrations.

If you’re planning on driving or taking the metro, make sure you plan your trip accordingly. You wouldn’t want to miss a second of the action.

The Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in #Dubai is fully prepared to secure the 2023 New Year’s Eve celebrations.https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/2nUZuizbo1 — RTA (@rta_dubai) December 29, 2022

Here are all the road closures…

From 4pm on Saturday, December 31, Burj Khalifa Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, and Financial Centre Street (lower deck) will be closed to all motorists.

Al Sukook Street will close from 8pm, followed by Financial Centre Street (upper deck) at 9pm.

Dubai Water Canal pedestrian bridges and elevators will also be closed in Jumeirah, Al Safa, and Business Bay.

Arriving by metro? Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will be closed from 5pm on Saturday, or earlier if numbers exceed the station’s capacity.

Members of the public can still use nearby metro stations either Business Bay or Financial Centre. The red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5am on Saturday, December 31 until 12am on Monday, January 2. While the tram will operate from 6am on Saturday until 1am on Monday.

How to get to the Burj Khalifa area

There will be three paths for the public to use to get to the Burj Khalifa area. One from Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station, a second from Financial Centre metro station, and the third path for those coming from Business Bay.

rta.ae

Images: Provided