The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavor. Why? Because there are so many options – like a three-day wellness festival, a create-your-own-perfume workshop, new weekend brunches, world-class live performances, comedy nights, and more.

Here is our shortlist of 12 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, January 13

Laugh out loud with a comedy night

The 12th annual Comedy Fest by McGettigan’s boasts a lineup of five stellar comedians: Barry Murphy, Karl Spain, Killian Sundermann, Shane Daniel Byrn, and Sinead Quinlan. Taking place at McGettigan’s JLT this Friday and Saturday from 7pm, tickets are priced at Dhs75 including a drink on arrival and be purchased online.

The Baggot, McGettigan’s JLT. Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14. 7pm. Dhs75 per person. mcgettingans.com/shop

Enjoy signature cocktails from world-renowned bartender Salvatore Calabrese

Widely known as The Maestro, world-famous bartender and mixologist Salvatore Calabrese is delighting Alici guests for one night only on Friday, January 13, from 6pm. For Dhs200 per person, guests will get four cocktails, a wide selection of ciccheti, live music and entertainment, as well as the opportunity to learn about Salvatore’s creative mixology techniques.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Friday, January 13. 6pm onwards. Dhs200 per person. Tel:(0)4 2752577. alici.com

Escape to the Hatta hills for a weekend of wellness

Coreunity is a the three day community, movement and music festival is coming to Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts from Friday January 13 to Sunday January 15. Taking place as part of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) the festival will see Core Direction, lead an array of inspiring fitness, health, and wellness events. It will all take place against the backdrop of the picturesque Hatta mountains. Bliss. The full festival pass is Dhs449, with Friday costing Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299 and Sunday Dhs249.

Coreunity Festival, Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts, Dubai, Fri Jan 13 to Sun 15 2023, Full festival pass Dhs449, Friday Dhs249, Saturday Dhs299, Sunday Dhs249. Camping tent plot Dhs99, two person tent Dhs649, kids under 12 are free, Tel: (0)55 814 9704, coreunityfest.com

See an R&B superstar perform live

The man that has made his own name an earworm will headline at Pure White this weekend. Jason Derulo, the R&B superstar, TikTok dancing legend and overall heartthrob, is known for countless tracks. Expect to hear an array of his hits such as Ridin’ Solo, It Girl, and Trumpets.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour, Fri Jan 13. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Saturday, January 14

Freeze your memories for 15 years inside the DXB Time Capsule

If you could send your future-self a message, what would it be? The Box Self-Storage is inviting residents to freeze their memories in time from January 13 to 15, between 10am and 5.30pm at The Box Self-Storage JLT DMCC. It can be a video message, a favourite recipe, a letter for your children, goal lists for the future, and so much more. The best part? They will deliver your items to you in 2038, no matter where you are.

The Box Self-Storage JLT DMCC. Friday, January 13 to Sunday, January 15. 10am to 5.30am. theboxme.com

Explore nature with a hike through Wadi Abadilah

This trail has gained popularity with hikers offering up picturesque nature scenes including the Wadi Abadilah. The trail is considered easy to moderate and will take you through agricultural farmland where you will spot banana trees, mango trees, date palms and more. As we’ve had a bit of rain this year, you may be lucky to catch flowing streams and pools in the wadis. It is possible for little ones to do this hike but do keep an eye on them as a few rocks can be slippery.

Bring your best detective skills to this murder mystery night

Take part in an immersive theatre investigation at Dolls of the Gangster, a new murder mystery show located at Paramount Hotel. Travel back to 1920s in New York, use your detective skills to gather clues and hints from the characters in the room where Bugsy Alphonse was murdered. Can you unmask the true murderer? Don’t miss this intriguing experience, reserve a spot now from Dhs299 per person.

Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel, Dubai. January 14, 19, 26. 8pm to 11pm. Dhs299 soft, Dhs380 house, Dhs550 bubbly. Tel:(0) 55 180 7559. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Attend a mesmerising night of music with Havasi

Hungarian pianist and composer Havasi is returning to Dubai this weekend for an breathtaking musical performance alongside a drummer on Saturday, January 14 at Dubai Opera. Starting from 7.30pm, tickets are priced at Dhs235 (silver), Dhs335 (gold), and Dhs435 (platinum).

Havasi at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. Saturday, January 14. 7.30pm. From Dhs235, dubai.platinumlist.net

Sunday, January 15

Brunch at this Downtown spot with a view

With its stunning terrace overlooking Burj Khalifa, Jun’s is bringing the true meaning of ‘brunch’ back with its Weekend Rituals. Every Saturday and Sunday from 11am, guests can enjoy a delicious selection of Jun’s signature dishes alongside special brunch exclusives, paired with a drinks package of choice – from mocktails to bubbles.

Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai. Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 3.30pm. Dhs100 soft, Dhs200 house, Dhs275 bubbles, Dhs375 premium. Tel:(0)4 457 6035. sevenrooms.com

Create your own custom perfume

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or treating yourself to a new perfume, join the Olfaction Atelier by Parfumery in Dubai Design District this weekend to create your own custom scent. The workshop is priced at Dhs375 for 5ml, Dhs425 for 30ml, and Dhs499 for 60ml.

Building 5, ground floor, Dubai Design District, Dubai. Sunday, January 15, 12pm. From Dhs375. parfumery.co

Attend a wellness workshop

Head to Bounty Beets, at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi on Sunday, January 15 from 2pm for an afternoon of workshops designed to get you in the right frame of mind to take on your 2023 goals. Build a 2023 vision board with mindset and brain health coach Lindsay; take part in a sound healing and guided meditation in the garden; join in the gut healing workshop; and enjoy a selection of freshly mixed and delicious zero-proof Lyre’s cocktails.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark. 2pm to 7pm. Sunday, January 15. Tel:(0)4 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Wind down the weekend with live music and great food

It’s nothing but vinyls, BBQs, and vibes every Sunday from 3pm at One Life Kitchen and Cafe with The Listening Room BBQ nights. The weekly event brings together the community who can indulge in a delicious BBQ for Dhs260 while vibing to the chilled tunes of resident DJ’s Z.N.Di and BoAndMo playing on vinyl records.

One Life, Dubai Design District. Sundays, 3pm to 9pm. Dhs260. onelifedxb.com

