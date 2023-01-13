13 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 20 to 22

Plenty of things to do to pack your calendar…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like being amazed at a mentalist performance, tucking into a fun brunch, catching a number of short plays, soaking in the sunrise at the world’s highest infinity pool and more.

Friday, January 20

Kick off your weekend with a musical evening at Opa

For a limited time only until January 23, OPA is opening up its doors to guests for a musical evening. Expect a traditional Greek singer and Bouzouki player who will add to the playful atmosphere teleporting diners to the magical shores of Greece. Of course, you’ll get to indulge as well with authentic and traditional Greek dishes on the menu.

Opa, Fairmont Hotel SZR, Dubai, 8pm to 10pm or 10pm onwards until Jan 23. @OpaDubai

Have plenty of fun at Etisalat MOTB

Love your outdoor markets? One you don’t want to miss is Etisalat MOTB. The popular market is back as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival celebrations and will run until Sunday, January 29. The market is now in its 10th edition which means it will be bigger and better than ever before. There will be plenty to explore at the open-air market which features an all-new look inspired by the theme: NYC Industrial. Find out more about what you can do here.

Etisalat MOTB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, open from Jan 19 to 29, Mon to Thur 4pm to 10pm, Fri 4pm to 12pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 12am, free entry, @dsf_markets

Be amazed onboard the QE2 with Mind2Mind

Does this duo look familiar? Well, you may have seen them on America’s Got Talent but the duo are homegrown heroes. They performed last weekend onboard the QE2 with a show that left audience members amazed but if you missed then last week, don’t worry there is one more show you can catch. Expect a captivating and unique form of mind-reading and the chance to learn about ‘connection’ and how to uncover their own mental ability. Some selected members of the audience will be given the ability to hear each other’s thoughts. Oooo…

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Catch a memorable experience by AJ Alton Miller

On January 20, Detroit-based producer, singer, and percussionist DJ Alton Miller is performing at Honeycomb Hi-Fi. He has played all across the world including prominent festivals like Movement, Lovefest, House in the Park and AfroPunk. If you love house music, this is one experience you don’t want to miss. His act is from 10pm to 3am and has a minimum spend of Dhs350 for seat on the terrace and Dhs450 for indoors.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel Downtown. Tel: (0)4 412 6666, @honeycombhifi

Saturday, January 21

Join in the celebrations at COYA with a party brunch

COYA’s popular brunch this Saturday is going to be a lively affair with an explosion of regal dishes, enrapturing beats, and free-flowing beverages. The Anniversary of Lima edition brunch is inspired by the story of Lima, also known as the City of Kings. Served right to your table, guests can pick from beautifully crafted Peruvian dishes including wagyu short rib bao buns, beef tartare, corn-fed baby chicken, Chilean sea bass rice pot and much more. Prices start from Dhs409.

COYA, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah 2, 12.30pm to 4pm on Jan 21, Dhs409 soft; Dhs609 house and Dhs779 premium. Tel: (0)4 316 9600, @coyadubai

Get creative at a cake decorating workshop at Yamanote

Popular Japanese Bakery Yamanote has opened up a location in Mirdif Hills. This Saturday, the bakery is hosting a cake decorating workshop led by none other than Yamanote’s talented Head Pastry Chef, Nizar Zeitouni. The class takes place outdoors so come dressed warm. It takes places from 4pm to 6pm. Seats are limited so book your spot via 04 234 1453.

Yamanote, Mirdif Hills, 78th Street, Mirdif, 4pm to 6pm on Jan 21. Tel: (0)4 234 1453. @yamanoteatelier Catch a couple of plays at The Junction Short+Sweet, the What’s On award-winning festival returns to its home at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue starting Saturday, January 21. All the plays will be performed by the local theatre community and they have one rule to follow: the play should be no longer than 10 minutes long – hence the festival name – Short+Sweet. There will be over 100 short plays to catch until the end of the festival in March, so if you miss out this week, don’t worry. Tickets are priced from Dhs70. Read more and book here. Short+Sweet Dubai, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, every weekend until March, ticket prices start from Dhs70. Tel: (0)4 3388 525. @shortnsweetdxb @junctiondubai

Rap along with Ashanti at Coca-Cola Arena

Iconic old-school R&B singer Ashanti will be performing at the multi-purpose arena with a line-up of top old-school talent. If you aren’t familiar with Ashanti, she was first discovered in the early 2000s and worked alongside the likes of Fat Joe and Ja Rule, both of whom will also be performing. Ticket prices start from Dhs175. Everybody is welcome, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Jan 21, prices from Dhs175. coca-cola-arena.com

Sunday, January 22

Rise early and soak in the sunrise at Aura

We know, we know… Sunday mornings are meant for your lie-in but the early morning views at Aura atop The St. Regis Palm Jumeirah alone are worth it. From January 22, Aura is opening at 6am where guests can sit back and relax or enjoy an early morning swim whilst catching the sun rise across the city. For an additional cost, you can pick from dishes from the breakfast menu. Prices start from Dhs200. Read more details and reserve here.