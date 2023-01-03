Looking to refresh your dinner plans?

Whether it’s a fancy fine dining restaurant or an affordable night out with friends, we’ve got you covered…

Here are four new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Andina

From Peru to London, and now open in Dubai Marina, Andina promises authentic Peruvian tastes with creative cocktails and a laid-back atmosphere. Open from 11.30am daily, Andina serves up its delicious a la carte menu including ceviches, grilled octopus, panca glazed beef brisket, salmon tiradito, beetroot and cauliflower causa, and anticuchos. On weekdays, guests can enjoy light Peruvian bites as part of the business lunch for just Dhs49 per person while weekends turn into one big fiesta with the Saturday brunch from 1pm to 4pm.

Andina, Dubai Marina Gate Towers, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, 11.30am to 11,30pm. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11.30am to 1am. @andinadubai

Le Petit Beefbar

Beefbar Dubai is going back to its roots with a new concept, Le Petit Beefbar now open in DIFC. Though the atmosphere and dress code is more relaxed than its sister restaurant in Jumeirah Al Naseem, guests can still enjoy the all-time favourite dishes such as the signature bao buns and steak frites, and sharing style street food. On top of this, guests will be able to enjoy Le Petit Beefbar’s breakfast menu from 8am, as well as weekday business lunch from 11.30am.

Le Petit Beefbar, DIFC Gate Village, Dubai. Daily 8am to 11.30pm. beefbar.com

Rüya

Formerly found in Grosvenor House, Rüya is making a welcome return to Dubai in opening at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm on Tuesday, January 10. Lacing traditional Anatolian cuisine with modern nuances, guests can expect sharing-style dishes such as as isli patlican (aubergine and walnut puree, crispy coated aubergine chips) , levrek (thinly sliced raw seabass, mustard, apple, and shaved radish), courgette dolma (wild mushroom ragout, fennel, and oregano) and whole grilled seabream with spiced herb rub, lemon dressing and havuc salatasi. The space, which adds to the culinary array at The St Regis Dubai, promises to be bold and bright, with an open kitchen the star of the show.

Rüya, The St Regis Dubai The Palm, Palm Tower. Daily from 6pm. Tel:(0)971 (0) 4 218 0065. @ruyadubai

Sumosan

It’s known as one of London’s swankiest spots for dinner with a lively vibe, and as of today you’ll be able to dine at Sumosan inside of The Dubai EDITION. The upscale Japanese restaurant promises a contemporary setting, an indoor terrace, and a regular rotation of resident DJs. Like the ever-popular London restaurant, Sumosan Dubai will also be home to JBar, an indoor terrace that will serve as the perfect space for a private soirée. Menu highlights? There are aplenty…crispy sushi rice pizza with salmon (Dhs75), yellowtail with truffle yuzu (Dhs120), 24-hour miso marinated black cod (Dhs220), and the melt in your mouth Japanese milk bread sando with Wagyu (Dhs270).

Sumosan, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai. Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 2am. Friday and Saturday, 6pm to 3am. Tel:(0) 4 358 0500. sumosan.com, @sumosandubai

Images: Provided