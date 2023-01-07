One of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting new leisure hubs, just got an upgrade…

Al Qana is already home to a considerable portfolio of fine dining and entertainment experiences. It has two Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants (Otoro and Tazal), a giant integrated wellness hub and gym — The Bridge; a massive deluxe movieplex — CinemaCity; The National Aquarium; and futuristic gaming, VR and eSports hub Pixoul. And, as we’ve just discovered, Adrenark Adventure — the region’s biggest indoor adventure space of its kind — will be opening at some point in the not-too-distant future.

And in the last few weeks, Al Qana has pushed things on once again with the unveilling of seven new restaurants and cafes. The additions cover an expansive culinary territory, from pizzas to Philly cheese steaks, viral cafes to virtual reality adjacent snack centres and beyond.

A magnificent seven

Those new eateries include:

Pavo

A ‘casual-premium’ restaurant featuring a focus on refined Mediterranean cuisine — pasta, pizzas, rustic mains, alluring desserts and Açaí bowls for brekkie. @pavoabudhabi

Graffiti Pizzeria & Trattoria

Now operating out of Abu Dhabi’s largest movie theatre, Cinemacity Al Qana. The restaurant will be dishing authentic Neopolitan pizzas alongside other Italian staples. @graffitipizzeria

Cave Cafe

This immersive cafe experience is currently intent on breaking Instagram with its stunning sub terranean aesthetics. It’s not just the decor that’s wow though — the menu is full of attractive pastries, speciality coffees and European wonderstuff.

Pixoul cafe

The absolutely massive eGaming, VR and Esports hub, Pixoul now comes with the option of pre and post button-bashing refreshments. We have no idea what the menu includes but if we’d have to guess we’d say Elder Swiss ScRolls, Kale of Duty — Modern Waffles, Super Mayo, Counter Steak 2… Had enough of these food puns? Ok, lettuce leaf it there. @pixoulgaming

Trax

Inspired by flavours from the east coast of the USA, this refined diner is bringing Philly cheese steaks and messy sliders to the ensemble picnic table of Al Qana.

Off Record Cafe

As journalists we have mixed emotions when we hear ‘off record’. Yes it’s juicy gossip, but what can we do with it? Nothing until the information enters the public domain or we simply combust under the anxiety of it all. The only thing combusting at this part-cafe-part-digital-art-gallery, thankfully, are the red hot beats supplied by the resident DJ.

La Vena Cafe

In addition to expertly brewed hot beverages, you’ll find La Vena to be a super chilled destination for coworking.

Images: Provided