Looking for a new bar to check out this weekend? On Friday January 20, gorgeous new rooftop bar Mi Amie will open at Emirates Financial Towers, bringing some new energy and vibrance to Dubai’s Financial Centre. As the name suggests, this lofty new drinking den draws its inspiration from the colourful hotspots of Miami, fused with bright Art Deco features. Opening daily from 5pm, it’s set to be a sought-after sundowner spot as well as the perfect place to party.

Decorated with fabulous turquoises, flamingo pastels and pops of colours, Mi Amie offers panoramic views of DIFC, with front-row seats overlooking the Museum of The Future.

Mi Amie will keep you on your toes with their groovy mix of Miami, Afro-house, tribal, and Latino tunes that will have you popping, locking, and dropping all night. The party never stops at this new venue, with a regular rotation of events that include a salsa night on a Tuesday and live shows on the weekend. If you’re not one for dancing, guests can sit back and relax on their plush lounge sofas or in a private cabana, where shisha can be ordered.

Mi Amie’s menu boasts an impressive selection of Asian and Peruvian bites, ideal for sharing and grazing over whilst sipping on a selection of fruity drinks. Guests can indulge in plates like wild seabass carpaccio, A5 wagyu sushi rolls, Boston lobster spring rolls, while sipping on signature drinks. You won’t want to miss their take on the classic Aperol spritz, which combines grapefruit, prosecco, and soda. Bliss.

Mi Amie Dubai, Level 1, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 5pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 319 8567, miamiedubai.com

