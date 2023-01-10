Following the temporary NYE shutdown…

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) Abu Dhabi has announced the up coming short term closure of one of the main bridges that support traffic coming off and onto Al Maryah Island.

This follows a recent shutdown of two Al Maryah Island bridges over the New Year’s Eve period. The latest closure relates to the bridge that connects the island with Al Zahiya and will last for a period of 20 days.

This bridge (below in red) will be unavailable from Wednesday, January 11 2023 with normal service resuming on Wednesday, February 1 2023.

Closure of Bridge in Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 to Wednesday, 1 February 2023 pic.twitter.com/VWwtItDP2X — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) January 9, 2023

Motorists should also be aware that there’s a partial road closure on Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street – in Al Ain which is currently in place and expected to last up to January 30.

Partial Road Closure on Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street – Al Ain

From Saturday, 7 January 2023 to Monday, 30 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/4HBQ8pBqJj — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) January 6, 2023

Whilst we’re on the subject of partial road closures, we’re borrowing a refrain from our old friend DJ Khaled “and another one” — this time it’s Sultan Bin Zayed Al Awwal Street, with the closure currently active and a scheduled end date of January 24, 2023. Also in Al Ain.

إغلاق جزئي على شـــارع سلطان بن زايد الأول – العين من الثلاثاء 3 يناير 2023 إلى الثلاثاء 24 يناير 2023 Partial Road Closure on Sultan Bin Zayed Al Awwal Street – Al Ain

From Tuesday, 3 January 2023 to Tuesday, 24 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/HWqcDXKH8t — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) January 2, 2023

