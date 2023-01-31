Get back in the saddle after dry January…

With the countless ladies’ nights on offer in Dubai, there’s always a deal to be had for a night out with your besties. Whether you’re looking for somewhere for a special celebration, a hump day treat or your first night out after dry January – we have got you covered.

Here are 11 gorgeous new ladies’ nights and days you need to try.

Tuesday: Bla Bla

Back better than ever, this beachside venue is hosting a new night dedicated to the ladies every Tuesday. Showcasing a new menu and new entertainment, all girl gangs can make themselves at home on Bla Bla’s al fresco terrace which boasts twinkling views of the Ain Dubai. For Dhs195, you’ll get to tuck into a three-course menu and five drinks between 6pm and 11pm. If you are in it for the long hall, ladies can head to the tent between 10pm and 12am for two additional drinks.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, Dubai, Tuesday 6pm to 12am, Dhs195 for three-course menu and five drinks, two additional drinks between 10pm and 12am. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae

Tuesday: Café Belge

Paint the town red at Café Belge’s ultimate ladies’ night every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm. This chic restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton DIFC is offering three selected drinks and one appetisers for Dhs100. Girl gangs can dance the night away to the latest anthems from the resident DJ.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, Tues 7pm to 11pm, Dhs100 for 3 drinks and one appetizer. Tel: (0)4 372 2323, ritzcarlton.com

Tuesday: Ciao Bella

Calling all Aperol lovers to this fantastic ladies’ night where you can travel to Italy for the night without the price tag of a flight. Every Tuesday from 7pm onwards, ladies can dive into five drinks and unlimited savoury nibbles for Dhs150. Gents are also invited to the party for Dhs175, which includes four drinks and unlimited nibbles.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Al Falak St, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, Tues from 7pm, Dhs150 five drinks and unlimited nibbles, Dhs175 four drinks and unlimited nibbles. Tel: (0)4 427 1000, mediaonehotel.com

Tuesday: Ella’s Eatery

This gorgeous neighbourhood bistro hosts a pizza party every Tuesday. Complete with free-flowing prosecco and all-you-can-eat freshly made pizza, all ladies can spend their Tuesday catching up while enjoy views of palm fronds and the marina. Bubbles and pizza are on offer from 12pm to 11pm for Dhs179.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues 12pm to 11pm, Dhs179 unlimited prosecco and pizza. Tel: (0)4 557 0984, @ellaseatery

Tuesday: Mama Zonia

Enter the jungle every Tuesday for a midweek party, where all queens can enjoy a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, both of which include three drinks. Dive into tuna maki rolls, Sake tacos, grilled Australian Striploin and more from 6pm to 11pm.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tues 6pm to 11pm, Dhs155 for two-courses or Dhs169 three-course, 3 drinks, Tel: (0)4 240 4747, mamazoniadubai.com

Tuesday: Sucre

Starting on Tuesday February 7, this Argentinian foodie hotspot is offering an unbeatable evening for señioritas. For Dhs195, indulge in two cocktails, free-flowing wine and a food platter, while you vibe to Afro and Latin house tunes. Definitely one of the most stylish spots to hit DIFC, this ladies’ night will add some glamour to your Tuesday.

Sucre, Podium Leve, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Dubai, Tues 8pm till 12am. Tel: (0)4 340 0829, sucredubai.com

Tuesday: Zenzi Beach

Seize the day and enjoy a laidback Tuesday beach day at this shoreline spot. From 10am, newly opened Zenzi Beach is offering two glasses of rosé alongside a platter or refreshing fruit whilst all lovely ladies bask in the winter sun.

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues 10am onwards, two drinks and fruit platter. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com

Wednesday: Factory by Mcgettigan’s

Head down to The Factory for some much-needed girl time with your squad whilst you enjoy three selected drinks and a starter of choice. This hump day celebration is hosted from 8pm till midnight for Dhs149, so make sure to assemble your besties for a hump day treat.

Factory by Mcgettigan’s, Palm West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wed 8pm till midnight, Dhs149 three selected drinks, one starter. Tel: (0)4 230 0062, factorythepalm.com

Wednesday: Ginger Moon

One of the coolest hotels to open in Dubai in the last twelve months is now offering a gorgeous ladies’ night deal. While you and your squad revel in the views of the Arabian Gulf and Bluewaters, you can drink free-flowing selected beverages and claim 50 per cent off the food menu. It doesn’t get better than this.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai, Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed 7pm to 10pm, free-flowing selected beverages and 50 per cent off food. Tel: (0)4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Thursday: Garth

Tucked away in Kempinski Mall of Emirates, this stylish modern bistro serves up a lovely ladies’ night every Thursday. From 7pm until midnight, ladies are invited to sip on free-flowing prosecco, graze over two a la carte dishes and will receive a complimentary shisha. Guests can sit on Garth’s terrace, whilst they enjoy these delights all for Dhs120.

Garth Restaurant and Cafe, Mall of Emirates, Ground floor Kempinski Hotel, Dubai, Thurs 7pm to 12am, Dhs120 for free-flowing prosecco, shisha and two courses of a la carte. Tel: (0)58 530 7499, garth.ae

Thursday: Hayal Dubai

Every Thursday all queens can get a taste of Turkey at this unique and eclectic venue. From 6pm till 9pm sip on unlimited bubbly and selected cocktails for Dsh150 whilst grazing on a sharing platter for two. Hayal is adorned with vibrant artistic decor, bringing a true Turkish flare to the streets of Dubai.

Hayal, Mezzanine floor, St.Regis Downtown, Dubai, Thurs 6pm to 9pm, unlimited bubbly and selected cocktails for Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 512 5686, hayaldubai.com

Images: provided and social