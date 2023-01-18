This venue will take you on a journey to another dimension…

In the grounds of Address Sky View, Amelia Lounge is a jaw-dropping spot for partying in an incredible setting. Now the brand has unveiled a secret room upstairs, called Voyage by Amelia, and it’s an exclusive club you’re going to want to be a part of.

3 of 12

Set to transport guests to the 1920s through a sensorial journey, the eclectic design of this brand-new private room sets the stage for evenings of master mixology and incredible music. Accessed via a private elevator, it’s a secret spot for those in the know.

The journey begins with the opening of the pendulum-inspired door on the first floor. The surrealist interiors depict strong themes of travel and adventure, with the room designed to portray the inside of a clock; complete with gears and spirals.

A vintage train station-inspired bar sits central, with the walls framed by retro windows and dreamlike art. The venue’s dedication to the 1920s steampunk era continues with plush velvet vintage-inspired furniture designed to resemble retro pieces of luggage, heightening the senses of space and time.

Open every Thursday to Sunday from 11pm until the early hours, the musical focus will be deep house, ensuring the vibe is always on point. A line-up of resident and international DJs will dictate the audio tempo, with the sultry sounds paired with an extensive drinks menu of the finest serves.

Voyage by Amelia, Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thur to Sun from 11pm till late, Tel: (0)4 328 2805, @voyagebyamelia

Images: Provided