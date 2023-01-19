It looks spectacular…

The countdown is on. There are just a few more days to go before the opening of the ultra-luxurious Atlantis The Royal on February 10 and it’s safe to say, there are many residents and visitors excited.

If you want to have a sneak peek at the huge property, take a look at the gallery below.

The iconic new landmark brags a unique architecture that can’t be ignored. It is situated smack dab in the middle of Palm Jumeirah on over two kilometres of beachfront, separated from sister restaurant Atlantis, The Palm only by Aquaventure waterpark.

The resort comprises of 795 rooms, suites and penthouses. It features a total of 90 swimming pools and 17 restaurants – eight of which are by world-class celebrity chefs.

To give you an idea of the price, for a standard room it will cost a minimum of Dhs4,066 per night, a sky terrace suite will set you back Dhs8,800 per night, or a sky pool villa with private infinity pools will cost around Dhs19,000 per night. A quick glance to the website shows that currently, only three-bedroom sky terrace suites are bookable, priced from Dhs17,417 per night.

All stays will include complimentary access to Aquaventure waterpark, high-end room amenities from the likes of Hermes and Frette and Graff, and even a pillow menu.

On the inside, guests will go on a journey of discovery and adventure with record-breaking experiences including the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, unique fire and water fountains, the first ever Nobu by the Beach, a 22nd-floor skypool, meditate with dolphins, and more.

Foodies will be able to pick from a number of signature restaurants from culinary icons including Gaston Acurio, Ariana Bundy, Costas Spiliadis, Jose Andres, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Heston Blumenthal will introduce Dinner, as well as his debut bar, Resonance.

The hotel will host a grand opening event from January 20 to 22. 2023. As part of a huge invite-only grand reveal weekend, Beyonce will perform a live show for the first time since 2018.

For a chance to be one of the first to stay at Atlantis the Royal, book your stay for 2023 here: atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal

Images: Provided