We have a Golden Globe winner among us…

The Golden Globes took place this week, and one of the winners is among the films being released this week.

Across cinemas, you can expect a fantastic combination of films releasing. The final in the trilogy of Detective Knight is out, followed by quite a few horror movies and of course the much anticipated Babylon. Grab some nachos and a large drink and enjoy the films out in cinemas in the UAE this week.

Babylon

If the cast of this film is anything to go by, it is safe to say that this movie is going to be interesting if anything to watch. Following the tales of several ambitious characters trying to make it in Hollywood in the 1920s, the film highlights just how quickly Hollywood can go from glitz and glamour to decadent and depraved.

Cast: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Phoebe Tonkin

Genre: Comedy

Independence: Detective Knight 3

In the third and final instalment of the Detective Knight trilogy, James Knight finds himself on a last-minute assignment that quickly turns into a race against the clock to stop an unhinged ambulance technician at a city festival. When a vigilante plays a cop with a stolen gun and uniform plans an attack that is dangerously close to his house, Knight must fight to keep his home safe.

Cast: Bruce Willis, Dina Meyer, Lochlyn Munro

Genre: Action

The Offering

The son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife in hopes of reconciling with his family when an ancient demonic curse lurks within the body of one of the director’s corpses. Suddenly the family is thrown into a battle against evil, as the demonic corpse attempts to ruin the family from the inside by concocting a sinister plan for their unborn child.

Cast: Paul Kaye, Nick Blood, Allan Corduner, Emily Wiseman

Genre: Horror

Speak No Evil

While holidaying in Italy, a Dutch family and a Danish family instantly become friends. After the end of the holiday, the Danish family are invited to visit the Dutch family. The reunion quickly becomes anything but pleasant and fun. Sometimes it’s best to leave holiday friendships, on holiday.

Cast: Morten Burian, Sidsel Kiem Koch, Fedja van Huêt, Karina Smulders

Genre: Horror

