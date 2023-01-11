The adventure emirate is becoming quite the tourist destination…

Ras Al Khaimah is going from strength to strength with its booming tourism industry, with the adventure emirate rising in popularity both regionally and on the global stage. In 2022, Ras Al Khaimah recorded its highest ever number of visitors, with travellers exceeding 2019 pre-pandemic levels. In total, the emirates welcomed 1.13 million guests, which was a 15.16 per cent increase from 2021, displaying true resistance from the pandemic years.

A rise in international tourism

The beautiful emirate saw a 40 per cent increase in international tourists, with most guests coming from Kazakhstan, Russia, the UK, Germany and the Czech Republic. This influx is mainly due to a series of partnerships with airlines and tour operations, as well as an update in luxury cruises, which brought over 2,500 passengers and crew. In the future, the emirate wants to welcome more than 50 cruise ships each season, aiming to attract more than 10,000 cruise passengers over the following years.

New hospitality offerings

Last year saw Ras Al Khaimah welcome hotels and resorts from brands including Intercontinental, Mövenpick and Raddison. These new properties contributed to a 17 per cent increase in guests, and saw Ras Al Khaimah reach more than 8,000 keys.

But there’s still lots more to come, with new hotels slated to open in the coming years including a Maldives-inspired overwater resort from Anantara (2023) a new beach retreat from Sofitel (2023) and the multi-billion dollar Wynn Resort (2026). Inside this pioneering property will house 1,000 rooms, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, and the emirates’ first casino.

