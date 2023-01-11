Dining with your toes in the sand…

Laguna Beach Taverna has been on our must try list since it opened. It’s alluring bohemian chic vibe, with wooden canopy designs and elegant finishes are right up our street.

As we walk in, we’re greeted by the fragrant sea breeze and sandy floors. We quickly kick off our sandals and make our way to our shoreline table. The ambiance feels serene, with white linen drapes swaying in the breeze and glowing lights on each table, whilst beachy house-tech played in the background, transporting us to our own Grecian Island. Once we’re perched at our natural wood table, we’re able to fully admire the view, which stretches over The Palm fronds, while hints of the Ain Dubai poke through the gaps.

Laguna Beach Taverna curates Mediterranean Greek dishes designed for sharing. To start we graze over some Greek olives (Dhs35), salty Padron peppers (Dhs40) and a delicious rustic breadbasket paired with a refreshing Greek yogurt dip. The olives and Padron peppers went down swiftly alongside the crusty rosemary bread.

Next up, a selection of Dibba Bay oysters (Dhs320) and a trio of carpaccio featuring lobster, seabass and salmon join our table (Dhs110). The carpaccio is fresh and elegant, while hints of dill and Australian lime bring wonderful bursts of citrus flavours to the dish. The oysters, which are served on a bed of ice with lemon wedges and mignonette, are exceptional; their luxurious presentation matching their crisp taste.

The main event features wood-fire grilled octopus (Dhs185), prawns (Dhs260), and a whole seabass(Dhs400), which is filleted right at our table. All the dishes are seasoned with parsley, lemon, kalamata olives, and dill for a truly Mediterranean flavour. We’re also given Kalamata olives in a small bowl so that we can dress our fish with salty delights, creating a medley of delicious flavours. The star of the show has to be awarded to the sea bass, which is cooked to perfection, with soft and light white meat and a crispy and salty exterior.

Our favourite side dish is the baked baby potatoes, outshining the triple cooked chips (Dhs55) which lacked their traditional crispiness. All the sauces were delicious, whether drizzled over our fish and potatoes, or mopped up with pitas and left-over bread. The tzatziki (Dhs25) was a particular highlight, striking the ideal balance of refreshing and creamy, while complementing all the other ingredients.

For those who are smart enough to save room for dessert, the olive oil cake with lemon zest and whipped ricotta cream is an exceptional option.

What’s On Verdict: Divine food and friendly staff, this venue is perfect for a lazy lunch, sundowner or a relaxed dinner with loved ones.

Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Jumeirah, East Crescent Rd, Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

