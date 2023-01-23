Tasting menus, food trucks and afternoon teas await…

There are a whole host of incredible things to do in Dubai this week. Etisalat MOTB outdoor market is back in full swing which means there are some fantastic food trucks and activations to check out, or you can go fancy with an afternoon tea, tuck into unlimited prosecco and pizza or indulge in a spectacular gastronomic food tasting (or two).

Here are 8 superb things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, January 23

Head to MOTB for a burger or two

Lewis Hamilton’s plant-based burgers are now on wheels. Neat Burger is conveniently bringing its treats to us by means of a food truck thanks. Want to check it out? Head to Dubai Shopping Festival’s Etisalat Market on The Block (MOTB) for those delicious plant-based burgers.

Neat Burger at MOTB, Dubai Design District, until Jan 29. @neat.burger.uae

Enjoy the last of the Chinese New Year

Lunar New Year has officially passed but the festivities aren’t over. The Armani Hotel will host a Chinese New Year afternoon tea at The Lounge with a set menu starting from Dhs288. Expect delights such as matcha lattes or a red lychee soda.

Armani Lounge, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, open daily from 8am to 12am, Dhs288 per person. Tel: (0)4 888 3888 armanihotels.com

Tuesday, January 24

Head out with the girlies for unlimited pizza and prosecco

Every Tuesday this Michelin star-awarded restaurant, Torno Subito, offers the ladies a chance to dine to their heart’s content on unlimited pizza and pasta. Pair it with free-flow prosecco. For the gals, it will cost Dhs199, but don’t worry gents you can avail of the exact same offer for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Tues 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs199 for ladies, Dhs299 for gents. Tel: (0)4 245 5555 @tornosubitodubai

Dive into an evening of exquisite gastronomy at Orfali Bros Bistro

For one night only Chef Mohamad Orfali of Orfali Bros. and Chef Maksut Aşkar of Istanbul’s Neolokal are coming together for a special 14-course menu. Diners will be whisked away with a modern take on Anatolian cuisine. With seating at 6.30pm and one at 9pm, diners can enjoy the journey for Dhs650 per diner. There are limited tickets available so be sure to click here to get your booking in.

Orfali Bros. Bistro, Wasl 51, Jumeirah, Tue Jan 24, 6.30pm and 9pm. orfalibros.com

Wednesday, January 25

Delight in the latest venture at Marea

Highlighting the flavours of Italy, Dubai and beyond Marea, Dubai has announced a 10-course tasting menu that will highlight the progressive creativity of Chef Yunus Emre Aydin. Diners can expect king crab, risotto and an elevated version of the humble onion soup. Click here for bookings.

Marea, Gate Village 7, DIFC, Tues to Sat from 7pm, Dhs590 per person for tasting menu, Dhs990 per person with wine pairing. @mareadubai

Dine alfresco for breakfast with La Maison Ani

Experience the quintessential petit déjeuner at the elegant La Maison Ani. From 9.30am, the exquisite restaurant delivers a delightful menu that features an array of incredible French dishes. Expect French toast, eggs benedict or a customisable French omelette. Dine alfresco and enjoy the crisp morning air with a view of the Dubai Fountains.

La Maison Ani, Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, 9.30am to 12.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 456 1989 @lamaisonanibychefizu

Thursday, January 26

Say ‘Guten Tag’ to German band, Gaudiblosn

January Winterfest means that you can enjoy a mid-week stein or two at this Bavarian watering hole. Ernst will be welcoming the German Band Gaudiblosn straight from Munich. The band will be bringing true Bavarian hits to guests.

Ernst Biergarten, 25Hours Hotel, various times from Jan 26 to 29. Tel: (0)4 210 2525 ernstbiergarten.com @ernstdubai

Swing your way into the weekend with Italian and jazz

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum has recently welcomed a residency with the celebrated singer Mark Zitti who will be performing every Thursday evening. Enjoy Mediterranean classics while you are serenaded by the smooth singing performer. The brunch is priced at Dhs495 – a la carte is also available.

Tonino Lamoborghini Mare Nostrum, Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah, every Thu from 8pm onwards. Tel: (0)58 559 4222 t-lamborghini-marenostrum.ae @tlmarenostrumdubai

Images: Supplied