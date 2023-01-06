January is starting with a bang…

Whatever genre you’re looking for, there are a whole host of artists performing in Dubai this weekend. The first weekend of the year is shaping up to be a brilliant one with some incredible rappers and DJ’s headlining.

If this weekend is anything to go off of, we can expect some seriously epic stars to perform in Dubai this coming year.

Friday, January 6

Tom Jones

It’s not unusual for Dubai to have stellar artists performing, and that’s exactly what this weekend is starting with. Sir Tom Jones is performing in Dubai at the ever-opulent Burj Al Arab at a special gala. Tickets for this dazzling gala dinner are inclusive of food and drink, priced from Dhs3,500. You can get them here.

Burj Al Arab, doors open 7.30pm and dinner starts 8.30pm, Dhs3,500. Tel: (0)50 768 6418 dubai.platinumlist.net

Wes Nelson

His career started when he competed in the British reality TV show, Love Island. Since his TV debut in 2018, Wes Nelson has gone on to make quite the music career for himself. He will be headlining Soho Garden on The Palm this Friday. If you don’t know him from his reality TV stint, you may know his tracks, Nice to Meet Ya, 3 Words, and Drive.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Fri Jan 6, ladies free entry until midnight. Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Saturday, January 7

Da Baby

DaBaby will be headlining Soho Garden in Meydan once again and it is sure to be another high-energy show. The rapper has produced some dope tracks such as Practice, Rockstar and has worked alongside Dua Lipa on the track Levitating.

Black, Soho Garden Dubai, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan. Sat Jan 7 from 11pm to 4am. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Charlie Sloth

Put on your best fit and grab your gang and get ready to vibe to R&B and Afrobeats all night long as Charlie Sloth presents Club Sloth. Launching this weekend is Charlie Sloth’s newest event of the week at FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s The Penthouse.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Sat Jan 7 from 9pm, Dhs300 for gents inclusive of 3 drinks, free bar access for girls Tel: (0)52 900 4868 thepenthouse.co @thepenthousedubai

Gina Jeanz

Known for her cosmic vibes, South African DJ Gina Jeanz will be heading up Vagabond at Surf Club on Saturday January 7. Her vibes should be reason enough for you to head to the sandy dancefloor.

Vagabond, Surf Club, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, doors open from midday, Sat Jan 7. Tel: (0)45895444

Dimitri Vegas

One-half of the iconic duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will be heading to Beach By FIVE this weekend to showcase his beats on the beach at their Bohemia party. Voted number one DJ by DJMag in 2019, you know it’ll be a huge gig.

Beach By Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, doors open from 1pm. Tel: (0)4 445 9989 @beachbyfive

Sunday, January 8

Niska

It’s a French night at Pure White with rapper Niska headlining on Sunday. If you aren’t familiar he is known for tracks such as Balader, Mode AV, and Allez dehors. Whether you are French or simply a lover of French music, this is the place for you to be this weekend.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour, from 9pm, Sun Jan 8. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Images: Socials