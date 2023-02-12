The last weekend of February is here…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like taking part in the fun bubble run, new brunches, Shrek the Musical, a funky jazz festival, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 24

Don’t miss Shrek The Musical

All the way from the kingdom of far far away… the Broadway hit is taking place at Dubai Opera between Wednesday, February 22 and 26. Shrek fanatics, prepare for non-stop laughing as Shrek, his noble steed Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the rest of the well-loved characters (‘do you know the muffin man?’) embark on a magical and musical adventure.

Shrek the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. Tuesday, February 22 to Sunday, February 26, 2023. Ages 4 years and above. Dhs275 (silver), Dhs375 (gold), Dhs475 (platinum), and Dhs575 (VIP). Tel:(0)4 440 8888. dubai.platinumlist.net @dubaiopera

Enjoy a night of funky jazz music

Calling all jazz lovers… Attend the Big Jam Series at Phileas Fogg Montgomerie Golf Club every Friday from 8pm til late. The jazz garden will feature some of the best jazz, blues, soul, and funk music by live performers including Chinua Hawk, Tracey Preston, DJ Max. Tickets start from Dhs95 for general admission, Dhs125 for table of four, and Dhs150 for lounge table of 10.

Phileas Fogg Montgomerie Golf Club. Every Friday, 8pm to 3am. From Dhs95. feverup.com

Indulge in Peruvian flavours at this new evening brunch

Renowned for its authentic Peruvian cuisine and vibrant ambiance, Coya Music presents Clásico Evening Brunch. Launching this Friday, the brunch unites its signature Peruvian flavors with a lively brunch-style atmosphere and live entertainment by singer, La Negra Mayté as well as guitar player, Emiliano – it’s the perfect choice for a leisurely evening out with friends.

chanca by Coya, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Jumeirah 2. Dubai. Every Friday, 8pm to 11pm. Dhs489 house, Dhs689 premium. Tel:(0)58 194 5873. @chancabycoya

Celebrate the opening of Fouquet’s Dubai

Say Bonjour to a French fine dining institution: Fouquet’s Dubai which opens on Thursday, February 23. Set over a sprawling four floors and covering more than 1,400 square metres, the new Fouquet’s restaurant will feature a pâtisserie, a bar, the iconic brasserie, private lounges, and a rooftop boasting stunning views of Burj Khalifa and Opera District.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai. @fouquets.dubai

Saturday, February 25

Indulge in an Asian-inspired breakfast at Streetery

Dubai’s first authentic Asian food hall, Streetery, is now open for weekend breakfasts. The one-stop eatery has your Asian cravings sorted from Thai, Chinese, Malaysian, and Singaporean street food. Breakfast highlights include the Khai Chieo (Thai style omelette), Thai Congee (rice porridge with chicken), banana roti, and Malay Kaya Toast (Malay style sweet coconut jam and salted butter spread in a toasted sandwich).

Streetery Food Hall, Cluster D, Lake level, JLT, Dubai. Saturday & Sunday, 9am-12pm. Tel:(0)4 587 3373. streeteryfoodhall.com / @streetery

Squeeze in a staycation at the Intercontinental RAK

The idyllic InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is celebrating its first birthday this weekend and you’re invited to check in to the celebrations. The festivities start with a flowing Champagne tower on arrival, an alfresco garden dinner with a live DJ, and complimentary fitness activities for all the family, including both sunrise and sunset yoga, beach volleyball, and soccer tournaments to be held on the pristine white sand beach.

Hayat Island – Mina Al Arab – Ras al Khaimah. Saturday, February 25 to Sunday, February 26. Tel:(0)7 202 6666. ihg.com

Find your flow in this immersive art and yoga session

Yogis, escape the chaos of daily life with this immersive yoga session taking place on Saturday at Infinity des Lumières. The class combines yoga, art, calming light, and music for an immersive and peaceful experience. The class takes place every Tuesday and Saturday until March 28, and costs Dhs142 per session.

Infinity des Lumières, Dubai Mall. Saturday, February 25, 8am to 9am. Dhs142 per session or Dhs385 for three sessions. my.coredirection.com

Enjoy an ultra-luxe pool day at Nikki Beach

The renowned beach club has just got even more luxe with the introduction of its new VIP cabanas. Complete with private pools, daybeds for relaxing, and beautiful shrubbery, the cabanas overlook the entire beach club and are perfect for clubgoers seeking a more refined and exclusive beach club experience. Guests are welcome to dine from the eclectic menu of light and fresh dishes. From salads to sushi, ceviche and grilled seafood – all from the privacy of their own cabana.

Nikki Beach Dubai (beach club & restaurant), Pearl Jumeirah, open Tue to Sun from 11am to 8pm, Dhs4,000 for up to 7 guests, and Dhs 5,000 for up to 10 guests, Tue to Thu. Dhs6,000 for up to 7 guests, and Dhs7,000 for up to 10 guests both fully redeemable on F&B and bottle service, Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 376 6162 dubai.nikkibeach.com @nikkibeachdubai

Sunday, February 26

Take part in a fun bubble run

An epic bubble run is taking place on Sunday, February 26 in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. The race begins at 8am, but show up at 7am to check in and receive your pack and bib numbers. The three-kilometre track will navigate through Bluewaters where you will pass by multiple zones with foam cannons dousing runners head to toe with colourful foam. Once you’re over the finish line, you will receive a medal to show off to family and friends.

Bluewaters, Sunday, February 26, 7.30am to 11.30am. Dhs191 per adult, Dhs118 per child under 18 years old, Dhs59 per child under four years old. endurancecui.active.com

Bust a move at this new family dance party

Developed by the team behind Dubai’s incredibly successful Selfdrive Laughter Factory, FamilyBeatz is hosting a first-of-its-kind family dance party on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm at Media Rotana hotel. There will be music, food, and drinks for all, as well as a range of activities for little ones including face painting, games, arts and crafts, balloon artists, glitter, and more. Don’t forget to wear your favourite superhero costume and get ready to dance the evening away.

The Terrace, Media Rotana Hotel, Barsha Heights. Sunday, February 26. 3pm to 6pm. Dhs90 for one adult and one child, Dhs30 for additional child. Tel:(0)508786728. familybeatz.co

Join in with Kibsons’ free fitness festival

Join in Kibsons’ free fitness festival this weekend at Safa Park, with Sunday morning yoga at 8.30am or shadow boxing at 10am. The sessions, led by Enhance Fitness, are open to all you just need to register your attendance at the link below.

Al Safa Park Gate 1. February 11 to February 26. @kibsons / forms.monday.com

Brunch the day away at this gorgeous spot

Sundays are made for rest and relaxation, and the revamped NOÉPE Sundaze is designed to do just that. Every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, guests can expect an afternoon filled with live music by DJ Joy, free-flowing drinks along with a fresh spread of savory and sweet bites while taking in the mesmerizing views of Dubai Creek and skyline. On the menu? From crispy wonton tacos with angus beef tartare; feta cheese, figs and aged balsamic tartelettetes; and Shiso Leaf Tempura and tuna tartare – there’s something for everyone. Oh and it’s just Dhs299 per person.

NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai. Every Sunday 1pm to 4pm. Dhs299. Tel:(0)5 617 12168. hyattrestaurants.com

