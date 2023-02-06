Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to pack your week in Abu Dhabi with a fun list of things to do? Thankfully, there’s plenty to do including trying out a delicious business lunch, visiting Salt’s new camp, and going on a sound healing journey.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, February 27

Visit Salt Camp at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Besides the stunning white architecture by Jean Nouvel and its priceless art displays, visitors will now see bold and vibrant pink tents rising from the museum. That’s right, Salt Camp has set up camp at the iconic destination and is a must-see for both food and art lovers. Salt’s new campaign ‘The art has left the frame’ invites guests to experience works of art like never before while inviting them to think of some pretty interesting (and fun) questions. For more entertainment, there will be culturally inspired live performances will take place on an elevated stage. And of course, you can expect Salt’s delicious menu of savoury and sweet treats. The camp is open until April from 12pm to 12am.

Salt Camp x Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, from Feb 23, @findsaltcamp

Go on a sound healing journey at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Sound and vibrations have a profound healing effect on the body and our emotions. At Manarat Al Saadiyat, you can attend a free session with Tibetan bowls, quartz crystal bowls and harps, rattles, and drums twined with chanting, which will send you on an immersive sound journey. The restorative and relaxing session will be a great way to start your work week off. Do note, spots are limited and on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, Cultural District, every Monday at 7pm, free but spots are limited. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Tuesday, February 28

Try the new dishes at Zaatar w Zeit

Love the meals from the Lebanese eatery Zaatar w Zeit? The popular restaurant has launched nine new dishes to its menu from wraps, salads and three desserts. There’s a steak and mushroom wrap, an artichoke wrap with breaded chicken, a delicious kale and quinoa salad, and more.

Available at all 19 locations across the UAE, order via the mobile app ZAZUAE or call 600 522231. zaatarwzeit.com

Wednesday, March 1

Take the little ones for a fun BMX lesson at Circuit X

Every Monday and Wednesday between 4pm and 5pm, little ones can take a group BMX class led by professional BMX instructors. They will get to ride on a pump track with various obstacles and learn about bike handling, riding techniques, safety procedures and basic maintenance. Register here.

CircuitX, Al Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Mon and Wed between 4pm to 5pm. circuitxuae.com

Tuck into the best dishes at Oak Room

Oak Room Intro invites adventurous diners to explore the venue’s acclaimed menu. Choose two or three dishes from an array of Oak Room’s famed dishes such as the housemade ricotta, or the crispy salmon, and round off the evening with a regal Eton mess. For two courses, it will cost you Dhs245 and for three, Dhs285. Book here.

Oak Room Intro, every Wed and Thu from 6pm to 11pm. Dhs245 for two courses, Dhs285 for three courses, Dhs95 for two drinks. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. oakroomabudhabi.com

Thursday, March 2

Treat yourself to a business lunch at Antonia

How does Italian sound for lunch? If the question got you licking your lips, head on over to Antonia – the authentic Italian restaurant at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. The restaurant has a brilliant business lunch with an appetiser, half a tray of pizza or a portion of pasta and gelato, with water for only Dhs95. If you’d like to include two house drinks, it will only cost an additional Dhs30.

Antonia Restaurant, Mamsha, Al Saadiyat, Mon to Thu midday to 4pm. Dhs95 for a meal only, Dhs125 inclusive of 2 drinks. Tel: (0)2 667 2554 antoniarestaurant.com

Images: Supplied