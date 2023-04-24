The art and food world come together…

Over the past nine weeks, Salt Camp next to Louvre Abu Dhabi has had foodies and art enthusiasts flocking on over.

If you haven’t checked it out, this is your last chance as Salt’s bright pink camp will be closing its doors this week on Sunday, April 30.

The theme for the campaign is ‘The art has left the frame’ where guests can experience works of art like never before.

They are invited to answer some deep but fun questions such as ‘What would Mona Lisa do if she left her frame? What do you envision she would do out in the world?’. Something interesting to think about, right? It is the first time this concept has been launched by Salt, but it’s pretty intriguing.

Leonardo da Vinci’s famed portrait isn’t the only one, as there are eight famous historical artists that have been chosen to be part of Salt Camp’s food and art journey. You can also expect reinterpretations of art pieces from the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

It’s a great way for Louvre Abu Dhabi to break down the barriers that prevent people from discovering the magic of art by making it accessible to everyone. For entertainment, culturally inspired live performances will take place on an elevated stage.

On the menu, foodies can pick from a variety of fries, grilled corn, and delicious burgers including wagyu, truffle steak, buffalo chicken and more. For dessert, there are cinnamon rolls, cookie sundaes, and chocolate affogato. To quench your thirst, there’s decadent hot chocolate which is a first try for cocoa fans.

Before you head home, you can shop for fashion pieces designed in collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi. You can find the ‘store’ at the tent beside the entrance.

The founders Deem al Bassam and Amal al Marri share, ‘Art and culture are at the heart of everything we do at Salt. We believe in pushing the boundaries of traditional artistic expression and finding new ways to connect our community through shared experiences. Our latest endeavour is all about celebrating the beauty of the simple things in life and bringing people together for an immersive, artistic cultural experience that you won’t soon forget.’

Salt Camp x Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, until April 30 12pm to 12am, @findsaltcamp