Travelling in the capital soon? Take note of the latest opening of a new 11km bridge in Abu Dhabi. This bridge project consists of seven bridges connecting Al Reem Island, Umm Yifenah Island and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi. The Umm Yifeenah Bridge is part of the first phase of the Mid Island Parkway project, which once completed in 2028 will link Al Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, Al Raha Beach and Khalifa City.

Running over water for 3.8km, this six-lane highway will change the game, accommodating around 6,000 vehicles an hour in both directions. This new development has been built in partnership with the municipality and transport departments and features pedestrian and cycle paths, offering bike rental facilities to promote healthy and sustainable lifestyles. The Mid Island Parkway project is committed to including cycling and walking tracks which offer gorgeous views of Abu Dhabi’s skyline and the natural environment.

The preservation of the environment is at the heart of this developemtn, which was specifically designed to preserve the natural environments surrounding the project. The development uses precast concrete elements and arch-shaped causeways to guarantee water flow and minimal impact on the mangrove wetlands. Alongside this, 85 per cent of the construction materials were locally sourced, depicting the deep commitment to supporting the local economy.

This project will not only improve infrastructure, but will also boost the community, local businesses, citizens, residents, and tourists.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office