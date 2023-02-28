From Japanese to French to a full-blown roast…

Whether you’re looking for a laidback, lavish, family-friendly or full-on fiesta Abu Dhabi has the perfect brunches for you.

Here are 10 amazing brunches in Abu Dhabi you need to try…

COYA

This chic showstopper wasted no time establishing itself as one of the most reliable brunch peddlers in the UAE. The kitchen’s South American influences show their stripes via sophisticated standouts like its zesty ceviche, slow-cooked beef ribs with miso and limo chilli and grilled tiger prawns. Save room for the three-dip churros alongside the much-celebrated Coya pisco sours.

Coya Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs438 with house drinks, Dhs588 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Nahaam

If you’re brunching at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, you’re probably already expecting the best. Nahaam continues to live up to the challenge, albeit with a brand-new British twist. The buffet now presents the best of Blighty, including bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie, fish ‘n’ chip boxes, a top-quality carvery and much more. Expect Union Jack bunting overhead, live music throughout and a general Jubilee-style atmosphere every Saturday at the aptly named ‘Pardon My Brunch.’

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks and Prosecco, Dhs795 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. @pardonmybrunch

Sim Sim

Whoever said size doesn’t matter has clearly never visited Sim Sim’s mammoth Market Brunch at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. It’s so big that guests are given maps of the brunch layout to prevent diners from getting lost. Almost every cuisine on the planet has a home here with everything from Mexican to Italian stands, Indian tandoors, mezze, an enormous cheese station, and a huge grilling counter over the bridge. It’s organised chaos where drinks are topped up swiftly at tables and family fun ensues. Too full to move? Check out the hotel’s brunch and stay package from Dhs1,900 for two people.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs515 with house drinks, Dhs615 with premium drinks. Tel: (0)2 697 0000. rotana.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar

The anti-brunch, LPM offers an elegant yet leisurely Sunday soiree that puts its culinary expertise in the spotlight. Guests enjoy a selection of classy breakfast items (think, folded scrambled eggs and burrata and tomato toast), plus a choice of mains from grilled sirloin steak, sea bream with pistou and peppers and mushroom risotto. Hot tip: Order the outrageously cheesy gratin dauphinoise as a side dish and finish off with the French toast with spiced ice cream.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Sun noon to 4.30pm, Dhs375 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with cocktails and wine, Dhs575 with sparkling. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Oak Room

At this spot from celebrity chef Tom Aikens, the very best roast dinners are served up within the elegant confines of the Abu Dhabi Edition. The Sunday roast features a range of sharing starters and desserts, bookending a roast fit for kings. Choose between roast beef, lamb, chicken or, for tables of four guests or more, there’s the signature beef Wellington. Plates are served with golden roasties, veggies, and huge Yorkshire puddings.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Sun 12.30pm to 5pm (three-hour slots), Dhs265 with soft drinks, Dhs385 with cocktails and wine, Dhs485 premium. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @oakroomabudhabi

Dai Pai Dong

In our opinion, dim sum is one of the most delicious ways to brunch, and Dai Pai Dong is one of the best in town. Past the enormous dragon sculpture in Rosewood Abu Dhabi, you’ll find elite-tier prawn with truffle dumplings, beef short ribs, barbecue chicken puffs and killer crispy shrimp wontons, as well as Cantonese roasted duck rolls, non-halal sui mai, and a barbecue live station. Show up on a Sunday with an entourage and go slow – yum cha brunches are a marathon not a sprint.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Sun noon to 6pm (three-hour slots), Dhs298 with soft drinks, Dhs428 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 813 5588. @daipaidongad

Annex

Party like an animal at Annex Abu Dhabi every Saturday. The new rooftop brunch at the Abu Dhabi Edition places much emphasis on the unlimited multi-coloured bottled cocktails and deep house beats. Bites include Korean barbecue chicken wings, truffle beef sliders, and cheese and charcuterie boards. Look out for (or dodge, depending on your vibe) the face painter by the entrance, who’s eager to bring out the inner animal in you. Dress code is casual although animal prints are encouraged. The after-party continues from 5pm to 7pm with two hours of free-flowing drinks for an extra Dhs150.

Abu Dhabi Edition, Sat 2pm to 5pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks, Dhs395 with bubbly. Tel: (056) 992 2305. @annexabudhabi

Antonia

Last year, this wonderful little Italian joint on Saadiyat Island won our coveted What’s On Indie Restaurant of the Year award. Since then, it’s only gotten better and more popular. But in a smart move to prove that it offers more than just killer pizza slices, Antonia hosts a fabulous monthly Italian brunch… without a Margherita in sight. Instead, you’ll find a selection of authentic starters, such as sautéed Italian mussels or fresh carpaccio, pastas and select main courses that change every month. Keep an eye on their Instagram account for details of the next brunch session.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, brunch dates vary, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs245 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 6672554. @antonia.uae

Sidekicks

Get ready to shake paws with Tom and Jerry, cut cake with Bugs and Daffy, and even hold a drag race with Robin from Teen Titans Go! With loads of kid’s entertainment and a decent buffet for the grownups, Sidekicks at WB Hotel offers the perfect draw for families. It’s the closest thing we’ve come to experiencing that Floridian category of kid-focused mastery here in the UAE.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm Dhs185 adults with soft drinks, Dhs290 with house drinks, 50 per cent off for kids. Under-fours free. Tel: (0)2 692 7742. @thewbabudhabi

Hakkasan

If you’re looking for the ultimate mark of excellence for a restaurant in a great city, look no further than the Michelin Guide. Recently, Michelin announced its star selections for Abu Dhabi and three spots were awarded one Michelin star, including Hakkasan. No wonder then that its Friday Hakka night brunch is regarded as one of the best in town. Expect a curated menu of the brand’s signature bites, starting with the supreme Peking duck with caviar as well as a selection of Hakkasan’s most popular dim sum, salt and pepper squid and Jasmine tea-smoked wagyu beef ribs.

Emirates Palace, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs438 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Images: Supplied