Over 100 tonnes of blankets, tents, and medical supplies will be transported from Dubai…

Emirates Airlines has teamed up with the International Humanitarian City (IHC) to provide emergency aid to survivors in earthquake-struck Turkey and Syria.

The first two flights will take off today, filled with urgent relief items including high thermal blankets, family tents, medical kits, and shelter items.

Over the next two weeks, Emirates Sky Cargo will transport over 100 tonnes worth of supplies to Istanbul on daily flights.

The chairman of Emirates Airlines expressed his support for the two countries: “We stand with the Turkish and Syrian people and are working with experts like the International Humanitarian City to help provide urgent relief to those affected and displaced by the earthquakes, as well as support the complex recovery efforts on the ground.”

On February 6, a tragic magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, leaving at least 21,000 dead as of Friday, with numbers expected to increase further.

It is the deadliest tragedy to hit Turkey since 1939, according to The National– powerful enough to also be felt in parts of Jordan, Lebanon, and Palestine.

On Monday, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai sent a search and rescue team along with a medical team to set up a field hospital. The UAE leaders have collectively donated Dhs150 million to hard-hit Syria.

.@HHShkMohd directs urgent humanitarian aid worth AED50 million to people in Syria affected by the earthquake. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 6, 2023

Images: Emirates