This popular all-American diner recently added a new iteration on the Palm Jumeirah that’s bigger, brasher and even livelier than the original. Among its impressive array of wallet-friendly deals, Claw BBQ introduces a new Saturday brunch to its wild roster of deals, inviting all for an afternoon of American comfort dishes and endless fun from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Assemble your squad and get yourself down to Claw BBQ for an afternoon of delicious food, fun games and free-flowing drinks.

The famed American dive bar and crab shack serves up an array of fan favourites every Saturday, including fresh seafood like oysters, shrimp and crab. Alongside this, guests can dive into roasted turkey and beef with vibrant salads and desserts to polish off the meal. Popular tunes will fill the room, creating an unbeatable atmosphere for guests to sing, dance and party all afternoon long. Packages start from Dhs299 with unlimited drinks, so there is no excuse not to round up the troops for your next Saturday brunch or special occasion.

You won’t get bored at this brunch, with the venue boasting a variety of arcade classics, a pool table and if you’ve had enough frozen margaritas, you may be brave enough to try your luck on their Bucking Bronco.

The party doesn’t have to stop there, with Claw BBQ’s happy hour starting just in time for post-brunch festivities, from 4pm until 6pm. Watch the sunset over Dubai’s Palm West Beach and over the Arabian Gulf to the Dubai Marina and Bluewaters Island as you sip your way into the night.

If you’re worried about missing the big game, do not fret as Claw BBQ has 50 screens dotted across the venue, streaming international games live and direct. From football to FI or ice hockey and American football, Claw has got sports fans covered

Claw BBQ, Hilton the Palm, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs299, Tel: (0)4 230 0054. clawbbq.com