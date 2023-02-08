Talk about a glow up…

A number of stunning hotels have recently opened in Dubai in the past few months and plenty more are getting ready to roll out the welcome mat. And after months of refurbishment, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam in Madinat Jumeirah joins the list.

Although not new, the boutique hotel has made a number of changes to its rooms and suites, and by the sound of it (and judging by the photos), it’s one worth checking into.

So, what are the changes?

The gorgeous Madinat Jumeirah is inspired by an Arabian citadel – it’s almost like a mini-city that’s popular with residents and tourists alike. When guests now check in to Jumeirah Mina A’Salam their Arabian exploration continues as the interiors reflect the property’s traditional Arabesque exteriors.

The rooms and suites have received extensive refurbishment. One key feature is the large windows allowing plenty of natural light to flood in.

The neutral colour palette and mesmerising views of the beach create a sense of tranquillity while pops of colour bring to life the space. And of course, you can expect Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ signature amenities and bedding to perfectly round off your stay.

For a getaway that will take you away from the cityscape, opt for the Royal Suite where you will wake to the sounds of the waves. The expansive space boasts sumptuous artwork and ornate detailing and the outdoor terrace showcases brilliant views of the blue sea and the Burj Al Arab.

The Presidential Suite features two lavish rooms with multiple balconies and a spacious terrace with a built-in jacuzzi, shower area and sun loungers. And yes, you will have those endless Arabian Gulf views here, too.

All guests of the suites and rooms receive exclusive access to the hotel’s redesigned Amal Club Lounge where they will be spoilt even further.

The property also has a new Parisian-inspired patisserie, Margaux which serves delicate sweets crafted by the acclaimed executive pastry chef Alexandre Dufeu.

Want to book a stay? Head here.

Want to host an event here? The private ballrooms, Majlis Al Salam and Majlis Al Mina have also been refurnished reflecting the room and suites’ timeless look.

For more information, visit jumeirah.com

Images: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam