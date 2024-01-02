Rates for the Maldives-inspired resort start from Dhs995…

While there’s no shortage of amazing hotels in the UAE, we’re definitely here for a few more, especially when they remind us of an exotic Maldives escape. That’s exactly what you’ll get at Ras Al Khaimah’s long-awaited Anantara Mina Al Arab, which officially opened today, Tuesday January 2.

The 174-key resort features a range of room, suite and villa categories, with one-night rates for an entry level premier room priced from Dhs995 for room only, or Dhs1,148 including breakfast.

But of course, it’s the top-tier villas you’re probably looking to splash out on here, as the resort is also home to a selection of Maldives-style overwater villas. These abodes are designed out on stilts over the water, and come complete with a thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and even a private pool.

Peninsula villas, on land, start from Dhs5,355 per night for room only, or Dhs5,525 including breakfast. For the one-bedroom overwater villa, expect to pay Dhs6,205 room only, or Dhs6,375 including breakfast.

On the culinary front, there’s a collection of dining options for guests. Anantara The Palm’s duo of signature restaurants, Mekong and Beach House, both form part of the restaurant line-up. Guests can dine around the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia at Mekong, and enjoy grilled fish and seafood by the beach at Beach House. There’s also an all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and an elegant lobby lounge.

If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa. Designed by acclaimed interior designers Wilson Associates, the beautiful spa comes with seven treatment rooms and a hammam room that looks fit for royalty. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool with sunken bar, watersports and padel tennis courts, perfect for an active stay.

With its location amidst a mangrove lagoon, protected coastal wetlands and pristine natural beaches, guests can expect to be surrounded by plenty of wildlife. From flamingos and ibis birds to turtles and even dolphins, the protection of the local inhabitants is a key focus of the resort.

For the more adventurous guests, Ras Al Khaimah is a hub of activity, from exploring the stunning seascape, to climbing mountains and zip lining through Jebel Jais. There will be plenty of water sports to try, as well as a discovery and eco-learning centre, which will offer birdwatching and stargazing.

The perfect staycation spot, to reach Mina Al Arab you just need to drive 45 minutes north from Dubai.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, room rates from Dhs995. anantara.com