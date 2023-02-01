Calling all padelistas…

Padel is the fastest-growing sport in the world and here in Dubai, courts are going all out to add a spot of additional fun to the sport. A new unique concept has just opened up in the city which will see padel enthusiasts enjoying a game on a floating court.

Padelx has just opened its doors in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) in Dubai – a unique concept hailing from Sweden.

Located close to Cluster I in JLT, there are two premium courts available with prices starting from Dhs200 for an hour of healthy fun.

Padelx is open daily from 6am to 11pm. Bookings can be done via the Playtomic app or on this link here.

Don’t have the equipment? Don’t worry, you can rent the rackets at the venue.

According to Sofie Källström, the Chief Executive Officer of Padelx, the opening in JLT will be ‘the first chapter of a, hopefully, long and wonderful story for us and a channel to build the ecosystem sport itself here in the Middle East.’

She added, ‘We believe an active lifestyle should be fun, and this special court is a testament to that. With former Al-Hilal football players Christian Wilhelmsson and Sami Al-Jaber as partners of the company, Padelx has set out to inspire a “movement of move” in the UAE. And Padel is seen as the ultimate sport for achieving that in the easiest way.’

Christian Wilhelmsson, Executive Business Developer at Padelx added that the sport is easy to learn, fun to play and rewarding plus a great way to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

For more information, you can reach out to Padelx Floating Club at booking@padelx.com or 050 9574069.

Padelx, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster I, Dubai, prices from Dhs200 (per hour), open daily from 6am to 11pm, bookings required. Tel: (0)50 9574069. @padelx_official

