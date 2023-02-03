The haus & haus brokers are back…

Can’t get enough of Dubai Hustle? Well, we have some good news for you as the factual entertainment TV show will return for a third series.

Don’t know what the TV show is about? Well, in short, the series follows a group of success-hungry young brokers from haus & haus Real Estate. In doing so, the brokers make a name for themselves in Dubai’s hugely competitive property market.

There will be a total of eight new episodes you can devour when it comes out.

At the moment, filming is scheduled to begin at the end of February and is due to finish in May 2023. Filimg of the series will take place at the new high-tech haus & haus office in Gold & Diamond Park as well as in key areas across the city. Some of the venues include Dubai’s top locations such as The Palm, Jumeirah Islands, and Downtown Dubai.

A release date for the series has not yet been announced, but we will be keeping our eyes peeled for the news.

Commenting on the third series, James Perry, Managing Director, haus & haus Real Estate stated, “We are thrilled to be part of a popular TV show that has now been commissioned for a third series – obviously we feel honoured and very excited”

“I’m sure people will enjoy seeing the progression of the brokers featured in Dubai Hustle series 1 and 2, several of them going on to more senior roles – as well as meeting the new haus & haus cast members raring to go. Of course, the biggest star of the show will be Dubai itself and we can’t wait to show off this incredible city once again.”, Perry added.

Fabian Bohan-Taghian, Series Producer, MultiStory Media stated that he was excited to be back in UAE for the new installment. he added that this time they would ‘do an even deeper dive into the demanding world of real estate out here, while showcasing more of the spectacular properties that viewers couldn’t get enough of last time.’

Image: BBC