The women’s UAE Tour 2023 will pedal through the city this afternoon…

If you’re taking to the roads in Dubai today, Thursday February 9, take note that the UAE Tour will see some road closures across the city.

The UAE Tour Women 2023 will take place from 1.30pm to 5pm on Thursday February 9, with a number of roads set to be temporarily closed for 10 to 15 minute intervals, and delays expected surrounding the race. Helpfully, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has shared a route map for this afternoon to help drivers plan their travel accordingly.

Check out the route map for details on The UAE Tour Women 2023 held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Please be advised that during the race, traffic will be temporarily suspended for 10-15 min at specific street intersections while runners are passing. pic.twitter.com/Q2n4wngbja — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 8, 2023

Closures and delays are expected during the first phase at Port Rashid to Al Khaleej St, Infinity Bridge, Baniyas Rd, Al Rabat St, Tripoli St, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan St and Manama St.

Later in the afternoon, expect delays and clusres at Ras Al Khor St, Al Meydan St, Al Hadiqa St, Al Wasl St, Umm Suqeim St, Al Qudra St, Hessa St, Dubai Sports City, Al Fay Rd, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Service Road, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud St and Dubai Harbour.