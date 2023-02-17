New acts include Cesqeaux, Dr Phunk and Maddix…

Ultra Abu Dhabi is making its long-awaited arrival in Abu Dhabi on March 4 and 5, and phase two of the exciting lineup for the event has now been confirmed.

Ones and twos

They’ll be joining existing confirmed acts — Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Afrojack, Sasha and Digweed, Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Illenium, Kshmr, and Nghtmre.

New names on the rave-up rosta include Ilario/Alicante, Kolsch, Mind Against, Nervo, NoraenPure, Pan Pot, Cesqeaux, Dr Phunk, Maddix, Melanie Ribbe and DJ Mykris.

There’s also regional support from Akladios, DJ Bliss, DJ Keza, burakyeter, Dish Dash, gianvarela, Kaytek Liwaaha, Philipp Straub, RTE.

Don’t miss a beat

Tickets for world’s premier electronic music festival’s inaugural Abu Dhabi event are Dhs315 for early bird single day general access (still available). Once the limited early bird tickets are gone, regular general access tickets will be Dhs450 per day. Those looking for two-day tickets can snap them up for Dhs420 for general access or Dhs595 for premium general access during the early bird window. Thereafter, they will be Dhs600 for general access and Dhs850 for premium general access. Get them now via platinumlist.net

What’s the difference between general access and premium general access, you ask? As far as we can tell from Platinumlist, the latter will come with dedicated entrances, separate toilets and its own array of food and beverage stalls.

For the first ever Ultra Abu Dhabi, there will be two stages: the Main Stage, for stadium-smashing headliners; and Resistance, Ultra worldwide’s house and techno stage dedicated to more underground acts.

While this will be the first time the epic EDM extravaganza has landed on UAE shores, it’s not the first time we’ve been counting down to the event. The first Ultra Abu Dhabi was supposed to take place just before the pandemic, but was cancelled due to rising health concerns.

The cancelled 2020 edition roster featured a huge array of electronic, dance and trance superstars. So we’ve got high hopes for the March 2023 line-up. Among them, names including Afrojack, Alesso, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Luciano, Nicky Romero, Major Lazer, Eats Everything, and Seth Troxler were all on the bill.

We can’t wait to find out more…

Ultra Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, March 4 and 5, 2023, from Dhs315. ultraabudhabi.com

Images: Instagram