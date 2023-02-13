Get ready for a poppin’ fun run…

Being healthy doesn’t have to equal forced gym visits for treadmill runs. In Dubai, there are plenty of ways to keep fit and still have fun while torching those calories. One way is by signing up for one of the very many fun marathons that take place in the city and one you don’t want to miss is the UAE’s first-ever bubble run.

Organised by Cool Events, this run is the first-of-its-kind event in the Middle East. The inaugural event will take place on Sunday, February 26, on the stunning Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

For those who aren’t familiar, the Bubble Run is a non-competitive run that is open to everyone. This event alone is expected to see over 3,000 participants spanning all ages and abilities.

The run will navigate through Bluewaters on a three-kilometre course with multiple bubble zones. But it’s not just for show – because, where’s the fun in that? Participants of the run will end up being covered head to toe with foam exploding from giant cannons.

Besides this, runners can expect all kinds of family-friendly entertainment throughout the main event. There are cultural performances, activities for the youngsters and a DJ to keep the crowd cheering and on their feet.

Gates open at 7am and all runners will set off from the iconic Ain Dubai at 8am. The three-kilometre track will let runners take in the Dubai skyline and the surrounding shores before crossing the finish line. All racers will receive a medal and a goodie bag with gifts from the event partners.

Sound like something you want to be a part of? Register here before Friday, February 24.

But that isn’t the end…

The launch of the Bubble Run marks the start of several exciting new experiences such as the sister event Foam Glow. The dates and details for all future races will be announced soon.

Bubble Run, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Sun, Feb 26, tickets from Dhs60. @bubblerunuae bubblerun.com