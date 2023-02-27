From chef’s tasting menus galore to art and more…

Looking out for some fun things to do in Dubai this week? This week, you can take a yoga class surrounded by works of art, or if you want to fill your belly, there’s a chefs tasting menu that awaits, and much more.

So, take your pick, from these 8 superb things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, February 27

Check out some progressive hybrid art

Foundry, Emaar’s hybrid art space is launching a new exhibition today. Visitors can check out four world-class artists and collections from print work to modern and contemporary art archives from Syria and more.

Foundry, Downtown Dubai, from Feb 27 to May 4, free. Tel: (0)4 367 3696. foundry.downtowndubai.ae

Head to Billionaire for a one-night-only soiree

An exclusive one-night-only affair awaits at Billionaire tonight. A celebration of the finer things in life means that guests can expect incredible live entertainment, delectable food and a selection of premium cocktails all with an emphasis on bowties for the gents, and bubbles for the ladies.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Mon Feb 27 from 9pm till late. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. billionairesociety.com

Tuesday, February 28

Experience dishes from Latin America’s Best Female Chef 2022

As part of Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s first-ever culinary festival, the dinner of the month will be the choice of a six-course or nine-course tasting menu. Dishes have been prepared with four hands at the helm including the exceptional Chef Jacob Nava Villarreal and Latin America’s Best Female Chef 2022, Chef Manoella Buffara.

Sofitel The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tue Feb 28 to Sat Mar 4 from 6.30pm, Dhs399 per person for six courses, Dhs599 per person for nine courses. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Head to Clap for a World’s Best take over

Cocktail fans are in for a treat at Clap this week. The swanky rooftop bear is hosting the second rendition of its successful Tipsy Tomodachi Bar takeover series and this time The Manhattan Bar is coming all the way from Singapore. Ranked number nine in Asia, The Manhattan Bar is set to conjure up some incredible Golden Age cocktails titled New York Personified.

Clap, Gate Village, DIFC, Monday, Feb 27 and Tuesday, Feb 28. @clapdxb

Wednesday, March 1

Gather the girlies for an afternoon tea

Love an afternoon tea? A perfect blend of the East with influence from the West. Taking place Wednesday through Friday, guests are invited to enjoy an unmissable selection of bites served in a quirky Jaipur pink luggage bag, served with Tandoor Tina’s cult-classic masala chai. For those wanting a few drinks, there is a selection of specially curated cocktails too.

Tandoor Tina, 25Hours Hotel One Central, Dhs150 soft, Dhs250 for two cocktails. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. tandoortina.com

Eat your heart out at Avli by Tashas

With winter coming to a close, there is still some time to enjoy all of the great dishes that make our hearts feel whole and our stomachs feel full. We could argue that some of the best winter dishes belong to Greek Cuisine. At Avli by Tashas, there are some incredible dishes to try that remind us of the cooler months, such as their zucchini and lemon pasta dish that is light and scrumptious.

Avli by Tashas, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily from 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 359 0008. avlibytashas.com

Thursday, March 2

Take on a six-course tasting menu with renowned chef Giuseppe D’Aquino

A journey from the South to the North of Italy, join chef Giuseppe as he delights patrons in a six-course tasting menu at the wonderful Isola Restaurant. With the focus of the dinner being freshness and elevation of traditional dishes, expect a variety of seafood as well as Panzanella, and many other classics.

Isola Restaurant, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Mar 1 and Mar 2, 7.30pm to 9pm and 9pm to 10.30pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house, Tel: (0)4 583 3124. isolarestaurant.com

Get ready for the weekend with a few drinks at The Cheeky Camel

If you’re after a steal and a way to kickstart the weekend early, look no further than The Cheeky Camel. Offering incredible happy hour deals, guests can enjoy a range of select drinks starting from as little as Dhs30 every day. They also have shisha.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Hotel, Jumeirah Lake Towers, open from 5pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. thecheekycamel.com

Images: Provided