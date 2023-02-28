You might want to fill up today…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE fuel prices for the month of March.

From March 1, 2023, Super 98 will be Dhs3.09 per litre, up from Dhs3.05 per litre in February. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.97 per litre up from Dhs2.93 last month.

Diesel, however, will see a decrease in price down to Dhs3.14 per litre, a 0.24fils decrease from Dhs3.29 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2022 to February 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23