If it’s not epic, it’s not in…

This weekend is primed to be another entertainment worldie. We’ve got the best international fests, groovy new movies, stand-out stand-up performances, family fun fiestas, big name brunches and more…

Friday, March 10

New at the movies (Netflix edition)

In the conclusion of season five, Luther’s (Idris Elba) unconventional, direct-order-disobeying, corruption-defying detective style finally saw our man being stitched up in a fairly ‘pony-looking’ frame job. But he’d already exhausted all friendships and favours in the department by then. So the charges stuck, and our eponymous hero has spent the time between then and now, in jail. Available to stream on Netflix, from March 10, the first feature-length addition to the Luther saga, tells the story of our maverick British investigator escaping from jail, only to go back to work. Without pay. Weird flex but there’s a familiar serial killer running amuck on the streets of London and detectives gonna detect. Could this be the final bow for our favourite Holmes-Bourne hybrid? Only time (and possibly a Bond call-up) will tell, but in the meantime, we beg focus, for dear Dr What’s-On readers — the game is afoot.

Spin Doctors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motion موشن (@motion_cycling)

One of the capital’s favourite houses of spin, Motion — will be hosting a wellness morning which includes a signature 45-minute candle-lit cycle sesh; an hour-long mediation session led by holistic therapist, Vandana; and a 30-minute talk from functional nutritionist, Farah. All of this to help you break the cycle on negative patterns. The special wellness pedaling morning will take place on Friday, March 10 at the Reem Island studio from 8.45am, available for just Dhs200.

MOTION Cycling, Wafra Square, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Mar 10 8.45am, Dhs200. Register at motion-cycling.ae

Hilarity ensues

The Selfdrive Laughter Factory tour is screeching into Park Rotana this weekend for the Abu Dhabi leg of its latest pun show. Hitting the stage – a trio of seasoned comics will take it in turns to try and extort precious chuckles from their audience. For your lolling pleasure – there’s Egyptian-American Comedy Store regular, multiple award winner, satirical mastermind and agent provocateur of the TSA — Ahmed Ahemd; Bafta-winning Scot, and previous Laughter Factory tour alumni Chris Forbes; and finally, Rick Kieswetter — a Japanese man, brought up in the US by a German and an Italian and now living in England — meaning he’s fluently funny in about eleventy different languages.

Park Rotana, Khalifa Park area, Fri Mar 10, from 8.30pm, Dhs160. Tickets must be purchased in advance via the thelaughterfactory.com website. Tel: (050) 878 6728

Saturday, March 11

Wired for sound

By now you’re likely fully aware that the UK’s number one ‘urban music festival’ – Wireless, is making its eagerly-anticipated debut at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park (formally du Arena) on March 11, 2023. Eight headline artists have already been announced, with more names coming soon. Tickets are priced at just Dhs295. For golden circle tickets, which put you in prime position, you’ll pay Dhs795. You can get them now via ticketmaster.ae. The UAE link-up is all thanks to Live Nation Middle East and this inaugural edition will feature multiple sound stages, with more than 13 live performances. We already know the first eight bass-cone-baiting legends to be announced — Wireless has activated Sicko Mode with the addition of Travis Scott; and then there’s Mr ‘He Does What He Wants’ Lil Uzi Vert; there are bangers from Egyptian trap magnate, Wegz; breakout Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif is reporting for duty; as is Ali ‘Moonlight‘ Gatie; there’s the fuego stylings Indian rap sensation King; the greatest hits of Divine; and Pakistani hip-hop trail blazers, Young Stunner.

Wireless Festival Abu Dhabi, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Saturday March 11, Dhs295 general admission. ticketmaster.ae. @wirelessfestme The spice is right Muscling into Yas Bay, full of Eastern promise, Asia Asia Abu Dhabi has been replicated from one of Dubai’s most popular Pan Asian restaurants. It’s characterised by epic Eastern feasts, immersive decor, and special promotions that have a loyal following of their own. Sundays are sushi nights (unlimited sushi and a bottle of grape for Dhs330 per couple, 2pm to 6pm); Tuesdays are ladies’ nights — a special three-course menu and three drinks is Dhs225 per person, and the award-winning Saturday ‘Spice Route’ brunch has packages from Dhs275. Yas Bay, Yas Island, Mon to Fri 6pm to 1am, Sat and Sun 2pm to 1am. @asiaasiauae Family af-Fair This Saturday, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club is hosting a Family Fair – it’s open to everyone, free to attend and comes with some amazing activities, deals on food and entertainment. On the itinerary is a bouncy castle, face painting, arts and craft, mini golf, free kids bento boxes, free fitness classes and pool access, pool side cooking stations, a pop up market, jazz sessions, pizza and a pint deals, live entertainment and more. It’s a big Yas from us. Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Sat 11am to 6pm, Tel: (02) 208 7222. viyagolf.com Supper lovin’ had me a blast Strewth. Oak Room’s Supper Club experience is getting an Aussie bevo takeover this Saturday, as part of a collaboration with the world renowned Hewitson Winery (Barossa Valley). There’s an absolutely ripper sounding five course menu to wrap your gnashers round, with highlights in the key of tuna tarar, zucchini carpaccio, mains of beef and duck, artisanal cheese and statement dessert, all for just Dhs465. Bonza. Oak Room, The Abu Dhabi Edition, from 7pm (three hour experience), Dhs465. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @oakroomabudhabi

Sunday, March 12

The long dark knight

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was your top pick for ‘Favourite Attraction’ in the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021. And we felt that. All of our favourite DCU superheroes (and villains), Tom, Jerry, Buggs, Daffy, Tweetie, The Flintstones, and backed up by some spectacularly wild rides – there are the expertly choreographed shows. As part of its super mission to make the park as incluisve as possible (because that’s what heroes do), Warner Bors. World also recently introduced, a Sensory Nook — a safe place for children on the autism spectrum, away from noise, crowds and flashing lights.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Dhs310 for adult and child. Tel: (600) 511 115. @wbworldad

Mall inclusive

The huge 1.2 billion US Dollar mega project, Reem Mall seems to be in something of a soft opening phase, with the feeds of its combined social channels acting like a conveyor belt of ‘shutters up’ announcements over the past few days. Once fully finished, it’ll hit slopes with a cool 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space. It does seem that the mall is now in a soft opening phase with a collection of stores (and the cinema) now open and serving the public. We’ve listed some of the shops here, but all the best adventures start with a mystery.

Alternate reality

Located in Al Qana, Pixoul is the largest gaming hub of its type in Abu Dhabi and includes the latest evolution of Location-Based Entertainment (LBE). In addition to futuristic VR tech, the venue will also operate the first certified eSports (that’s competitive gaming for any noobs out there) academy in the region. Strap on the headset and you can free roam individually or with teams a selection of strategy, racing and *finger guns* shoot-em-ups.

Al Qana, Sun to Thu midday to midnight, Fri to Sat midday to 2am, priced from Dhs35. pixoulgaming.com

Re:Active

Al Maryah Island’s massive sports hub, ACTIVE has just opened a brand new 3,500 sqm indoor sports pavillion that will offer fitness enthusiasts an environment capable of providing a full 365-days-a-year of getting gains in glorious air conditioned equilibrium. Open now and ready to get involved with right away are facilities for padel, tennis, basketball, volleyball, badminton and fitness. There’s also a café, and free water refill stations, because hydration, and snacking healthily are important too folks. Outside there’s even more space to flex. 83,000 sqm of it in fact. Acres more space for tennis, netball, padel, basketball, football and more.

Al Maryah Island, Tel: (02) 403 4488, @activealmaryah

Images: Provided