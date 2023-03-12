Spring into the new month in style…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like unique iftars, hidden gems, cool collabs, sports events, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, March 31

Indulge in an iftar of sumptuous Parisian fare

Bonsoir, enchantée…Oh-so-pretty French restaurant Josette invites guests to enjoy its chic take on iftar, with a sharing menu inclusive of soft drinks, mocktails, coffee, and tea priced at Dhs285. On the menu, expect starters like pumpkin soup, lentil salad, grilled prawns, and crispy calamari, followed by baby chicken and rigatoni pasta for mains, and profiteroles and tarte caramel for dessert. Throughout the evening, expect classy musical numbers from a string quartet and Parisian singers. Très chic.

Josette, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs285. Tel: (0)4 275 2522, @josettedubai

Spend an evening under the moon and stars

Planning on getting out of the city this weekend? Located on Khorfakkan beach, this cool new moon café, Clay, is the ultimate chill-out spot for your weekend evenings. The pop-up called ‘to the moon we go’ serves woodfire pizzas, Kinder lattes, specialty coffees, moon macaroons, and more.

Khorfakkan Corniche, Fujairah. 7pm to 2am. @clay.caf

Workout at UFC GYM’s newest fitness space

From kickboxing to muay-thai, pilates to zumba, UFC GYM is bringing its inclusive health and fitness programs to Dubai Silicon Oasis with the opening of its seventh branch in the emirates. The gym is open from 6am to 11pm daily meaning you can get your workout in at just about any time of day – no excuses. The new 30,000-square-foot space also features high-end equipment, a cardio area, exercise studios, a wellness and recovery space, and a youth program for children aged between four and 16 years old, which includes Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes of self-defense techniques followed by striking and cardio calisthenics.

UFC GYM Dubai, Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis. Daily, 6am to 11pm. ufcgym.me

Experience a one-of-a-kind suhoor at Farrago

Tucked away on the ground floor of the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Farrago is a stunning Arabesque spot and the perfect place to spend the evening with loved ones this holy month. Adding to the occasion, talented jewellery designer, Nadine Kanso, will have her stunning Bil Arabi pieces on display for guests to browse and shop in time for Eid. On the menu? Tuck into Middle Eastern classics with a modern twist including rakakat and falafel.

Farrago, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. Ramadan, 9pm to late. Tel:(0)4 350 9975. @farrago.dubai

Saturday, April 1

Start your day with a sunrise wellness morning

Start your weekend with a packed morning of wellness activities at the stunning rooftop skypool on Palm Jumeirah, Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum. Kicking off at 8am, there will be a breathwork session, morning rave, sound healing, an opening activation with The Shaft Show, and a wholesome breakfast to finish.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Radisson Resort Hotel, Palm West Beach, Dubai. Saturday, April 1, 8am. Dhs350. @tlmarenostrumdubai

Break your fast with Masti’s marvellous iftar with a twist

The much-loved Indian restaurant recently relocated to Downtown’s Dubai Edition Hotel and this Ramadan guests can enjoy their favourite dishes from the iftar set menu priced at Dhs200 per person. From sunset to 8pm, the iftar begins with dates, a fruit platter, lentil soup, and sharing starters including tangy cassava chaat and kebab platter, and chipotle chicken tikka. For mains, guests can choose between burrata butter chicken, prawns moliee, and misso eggplant salan paired with refreshing mocktails and delicious desserts.

The Dubai Edition, Fountain Street, Downtown Dubai. Daily sunset to 8pm. Dhs200 per person. mastidubai.com

Enjoy live music and late-night art at Alserkal Avenue

There’s always something happening at Dubai’s cultural hub and this Ramadan, from April 1 to April 9, Alserkal Avenue has created something extra special, inviting guests to celebrate cultural diversity after sunset. From iftar to suhoor, visitors can enjoy live music, coffee-making workshops, poetry performances, slow art walks, foodie pop-ups, and much more. To view the whole programme, check out their website.

Stay A Little Longer, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 9, 8pm till 11.30pm. Tel:(0)4 333 3464. alserkal.online

Take part in this Ramadan night run for charity

This Ramadan night run will commence at 10pm on Saturday, starting at the majestic Sharjah Grand Mosque. This race aims to promote charitable work and all the values of the holy month. 100 per cent of registration fees will be given to charity through the Big Heart Foundation. Participants of all ages and capabilities can choose between the 10km, 5km, 3km, or 1km fun run with registration costing Dhs50 to Dhs100.

Sharjah Charity Run, Sharjah Grand Mosque, Sat April 1, 10pm, hopasports.com

Sunday, April 2

Catch up over a nourishing breakfast at this hidden gem

Spend your morning surrounded by palm trees and sunshine at this stunning hidden gem. From smoothie bowls to avo toast, superfood lattes to affirmation juices, New Earth Café is a conscious eatery located in the green heart of Dubai, Al Barari, serving simple, honest food that nurtures and nourishes.

New Earth Café, Al Barari, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 6pm. @newearth.cafe

Check out a cool fashion collab at Twiggy by La Cantine

As part of Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 California Dreaming campaign, the brand has transformed Dubai’s dreamy daycation spot Twiggy into a celebration of the California state of mind. Ralph Lauren’s limited-time beach club features customised sunbeds, parasols, cushions and private cabanas, plus a pop-up store where beach-goers can shop World of Ralph Lauren classics from eyewear, swimwear and fragrance to clothing.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy restaurant 12pm to 2am, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Spend quality family time at Motiongate

Congratulations, you’ve successfully made it halfway through spring break! If you’re low on ideas of how to keep the little ones busy this weekend, head to Motiongate for a fun-filled day of adventure and thrill. With 29 rides, family-friendly attractions, and exciting entertainment experiences, there’s endless fun for the whole family from Hunger Games, Now You See Me, Smurfs, Cloud with a Chance of Meatballs, and more. Little ones can also watch their favourite characters come to life at DreamWorks including Madagascar, Shrek, and Kung Fu Panda.

MotionGate, Park and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai. 11am to 9pm. Dhs330 day tickets. Tel:(0)4 820 0000. motiongatedubai.com

Attend this awakening cacao meditation session

You may or may not know that cacao, the purest form of chocolate, has many spiritual healing benefits. This Sunday at the Theatre of Digital Art, embark on an immersive journey back to your inner self as you take a sip of pure ceremonial-grade cacao. This sacred ancient ritual, led by a doctor, will connect, calm, open your heart and mind, and help embrace your wounded parts and bounce back with bliss and gratitude.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. April 2 and April 19, 8.30pm. Dhs270. fareharbor.com

